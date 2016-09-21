1,000 aged persons at Adansi enrolled onto NHIS

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has facilitated the enrollment of one thousand aged men and women in the Adansi district of the Ashanti region onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This is to ensure the aged in the area receive much needed healthcare at little or no cost to them.

Speaking to Citi News at a Durbar for chiefs and people of New Edubiase, the sector minister, Nana Oye Lithur, said the ministry has so far enrolled about 20,000 aged people onto NHIS.

She said the ministry was embarking on a nationwide exercise to enroll more aged people onto the scheme through a collaboration with the local government and the NHIS.

'Aged, prisoners registered on NHIS in UE/R'

The Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), earlier last year, commenced free registration of some eight hundred aged persons, and hundreds of prisoners' in the Upper East Region onto the NHIS to enable them access free health care.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/Citifmonline.com/Ghana