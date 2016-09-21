President John Mahama has said there is a great responsibility and task ahead to achieve the highest excellencies.

In a Facebook post accompanied with a picture of Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah, Mahama said: “Countrymen, the task ahead is great indeed, and heavy is the responsibility; and yet it is a noble and glorious challenge – a challenge which calls for the courage to dream, the courage to believe, the courage to dare, the courage to do, the courage to envision, the courage to fight, the courage to work, the courage to achieve – to achieve the highest excellencies and the fullest greatness of man. Dare we ask for more in life.”

The President posted the message on his Facebook page today 21 September-a day set aside to mark Founder's day.

Founders' day is a day statutorily set aside to observe the birthday of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and other founding fathers of the country.

Some have emphasized the need for the day to be celebrated with a series of activities that exhibit the ideals of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

One of such persons is Chairman of the Kwabena Nketia Centre for African Studies, Prof. Kofi Asare Opoku who argues that a well-co-ordinated programme to celebrate Dr Nkrumah on the day, will serve as inspiration to many Ghanaians

“The Founders day should be a day on which we remember the achievements of Nkrumah. His speeches etc. There should be competitions and some people should write poems about Nkrumah, plays, songs etc.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana