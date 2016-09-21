Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Business & Finance | 21 September 2016 17:00 CET

GOIL experiences block trade

By GNA

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA
Accra, Sept. 21, GNA - The Ghana Oil Company Limited experienced a block trade as 15 equities moved with three laggards as the Ghana Stock Exchange bourse opened on a bearish note albeit with huge volumes, on September 19.

In effect the benchmark GSE composite index dropped by 0.1 per cent to close at 1,782.4 points, stock market analysis paper made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

The GSE Financial Stock Index fell by 0.2 per cent to close at 1,684.2 points.

The laggards were PBC Ltd which backtracked by 20 per cent to close at GH¢ 0.04 per share, whiles French bank, Societe Generale lost 2.5 per cent to close at GH¢ 0.78 per share.

The bank's GH¢ 40.8 million Rights Issue of 65,880,695 ordinary shares of no par value at GH¢ 0.62 per share is ongoing. GCB Bank slipped 0.3 per cent to close at GH¢ 3.94 per share.

According to the Nordea Capital analysis, Volume traded was 22,727,961 shares which were valued at GH¢ 34,297,659.33.

GNA

Business & Finance

