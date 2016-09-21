By Pascal Kafu Abotsi

The Bank of Ghana says after its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), it realised that provisional data on execution of government budget for the first half of 2016 showed a deficit of 3.1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as against a target of 2.6 percent.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku explained that the higher than programmed deficit was primarily driven by shortfalls from income and property taxes and oil revenue.

“However, government expenditures were broadly contained. The deficit was financed mostly from domestic sources that included a drawdown on government deposits with the central bank,” he added.

Dr. Issahaku, who doubles as the Chairman of the MPC, anticipated some major risks to the fiscal outlook of the economy, which he said included uncertainties in the international oil market, continued weakness in tax revenue mobilisation and wage pressures.

“The materialisation of these risks could slow the pace of fiscal consolidation and hinder efforts to restore macroeconomic stability. Sustaining the fiscal consolidation process is, therefore, critical to attaining the medium-term inflation target,” he emphasised.

According to the Central Bank boss, the external trade deficit widened in the first half of this year due to lower export receipts, especially for crude oil.

“However, its overall effect on the current account balance was moderated by lower outflows from the services account,” he quickly indicated, reminding that provisional outturn of the current account balance improved to a deficit of 2.6 percent of GDP, compared with 2.8 percent in the same period of 2015.

Touching on the local currency, Dr Issahaku said it had been relatively stable since the beginning of the year, making particular reference from the beginning of the year to September 15, 2016, where the Ghana cedi cumulatively depreciated by 4.1 percent compared with 16.0 percent depreciation in the same period of 2015.

“This was achieved on the back of tight policy stance and improved foreign exchange flows. The stability of the currency is expected to be sustained, supported by the continued policy tightness, proceeds from the recently issued Eurobond, inflows from donors and the pre-export finance facility for cocoa,” he announced.

Price developments since the last MPC met showed that headline inflation which stood at 18.4 percent in June, declined to 16.7 percent in July, before edging up to 16.9 percent in August 2016.

The Bank of Ghana Governor further maintained that July’s slowdown were attributable to base effects from non-food inflation which fell by2.9 percentage points to 21.2 percent while food inflation remained virtually unchanged.

“Despite the decline from a peak of 19.2 percent in March 2016, headline inflation still remains high relative to the medium-term target band of 8±2 percent,” he pointed out, adding that “Going forward, the continued monetary and fiscal policy tightness, together with stability in the foreign exchange market should support the disinflation process.

The upside risks to the inflation outlook are the unanticipated shocks, especially with regards to the intermittent upward adjustments in petroleum and utility prices, and their second round effects.”