Shipping Services See Low Demand –Shipping Review

By Maxwell Ofori

[email protected]

Demand for Shipping Services globally has gone down, resulting in suppression of freight rates. The over-supply of tonnage, which began a few years ago, seems to have continued into the first quarter of 2016.

An overview published by the Shipping Review, 'Ghana's Authoritative Quarterly Maritime Journal', in its April – June 2016 edition, indicated that the global weak demand tend to suppress freight rates on the major trading routes, but unfortunately, shippers in Africa and for that matter Ghana were not benefitting from low rates.

It noted that with reference to the Review of Maritime Transport 2015, Africa paid 40% to 70% more on average for the international transport of their imports than developed countries, announcing that there were reasons for the anomaly.

However, shippers in Africa are encouraged to sharpen their freight negotiation skills, and to use the appropriate INCOTERMS, preferably FOB for imports, in order to benefit from the global glut in the supply of shipping services, the journal opined.

“It must, however, be noted that in the wake of the low global rates, ship owners are putting in place measures to deal with the situation.

“These measures include rationalization and slot arrangements. It is to be noted also that mergers and consolidations are re-surfacing in the circumstances, and should oil prices recover well enough, slow steaming may also be employed by shipowners.

“In Ghana, trade volumes dipped in 2013 and 2014. However, a major recovery was recorded in 2015, with total import and export trade amounting to 16 million metric tons (mt) compared to 15.1 million mt in 2014.

“This recovery is expected to continue in 2016, as first quarter 2016 results are pointing to that direction, stated by the Shipping Review's April – June, 2016 edition”.

According to the publication dubbed -'Maritime Trade Review (January – March 2016), cargo throughput for the seaports of Ghana (i.e. Tema and Takoradi) for the first quarter of 2016 was 4.8 million metric tons (mt).

It indicated that cargo throughput for the Port of Tema was 3.5 million mt whilst the Port of Takoradi recorded 1.2 million mt.

It further stated: “For the review period, January – March 2016, 76% of the seaborne trade passed through the Port of Tema, whilst the Port of Takoradi handled 24%. Transit/Trans-shipment imports amounted to 276,009 mt and transit/trans-shipment exports recorded 12, 792 mt.”