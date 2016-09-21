‘Ghanaians Will Not Vote On Projects’

The Western Regional Organizer of the New patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Abdul Ganiyu has made it clear that the Ghanaian electorate will not vote in the December 7 general elections based on the so-called development projects that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) claimed to have done.

He indicated that Ghanaians would cast their ballot in the 2016 elections based on their living conditions under the 8-year rule of President Mahama and his NDC government, in comparison to the 8-year rule of the previous NPP regime.

He explained that every government that had come into office since the advent of the Fourth Republic had undertaken developmental projects.

He stressed that the electorate would vote for a political party that had what it takes to improve their living standards adding “And the NPP is that political party”.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview, Abdul Ganiyu pointed out that Ghana's economy was in a mess, and indicated that, that was the sole reason the people of Ghana were suffering and crying for change in 2016.

“I am very convinced that the Ghanaian electorate will vote based on their livelihoods. They will take a look at their conditions of living and cast a vote for the NPP and its presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to improve their lives,” he stressed.

He urged the electorate in the various constituencies to vote massively for the flag bearer of the party, Nana Akufo-Addo, as well as all the parliamentary candidates of the NPP.

“I am confident the NPP will win majority of the 270 seats come December 7 but the people who can make our ambitions come through are the residents and electorate in the constituencies that is why even our flagbearer is always appealing for their votes”, he added.

Abdul Ganiyu commended the people in the southern parts of the Western Region for the trust and confidence they had reposed in the NPP candidates to represent them in Parliament over the years.

He, therefore, appealed to them to, this time round, vote massively for NPP to enable the party implement its policies to benefit all Ghanaians.

He also pointed out that the 'One District, One-Factory' policy proposed by the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo would help create many jobs in the region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi