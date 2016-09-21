KOFI KONADU Apraku, former MP for Offinso North in the Ashanti Region, has assured that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the December 7 election to introduce good governance.

He stated that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President Mahama, had mismanaged the country and heightened poverty and hardship among the populace.

Dr. Apraku therefore entreated the citizenry to exercise patience, even in the face of extreme hardship caused by the non-performing NDC administration over the past eight years and vote them out of power, come December 7.

According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NPP presidential candidate, will definitely win the upcoming election to bring relief and hope to the citizenry.

Dr. Apraku was addressing a colossal number of NPP supporters during the Bantama Constituency branch of the NPP campaign launch, which was held at Bantama on Sunday.

He admonished NPP supporters to forgive one another, especially where there was a rift and animosity, so that the party would confront the upcoming elections as a united body.

Dr. Apraku charged NPP supporters to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and all NPP parliamentary candidates in their large numbers so that the NPP would secure a first round victory to lead the country to affluence.

He noted that the NPP would have won the 2008 election easily had the electorates, notably in the Ashanti Region, voted in their numbers; urging them to vote massively for the party this time.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi