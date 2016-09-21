A 50-year-old environmental activist, who is lacing his boots to become president, says President John Mahama lacks ideas to continue to rule Ghana and must be booted out without delay.

According to Kwaku Antwi-Owusu, “President Mahama is superintending over corruption and rot” and cannot be given a second term to continue the total destruction of the country.”

Mr. Antwi-Owusu, Head of an NGO called Ako Verde International, told DAILY GUIDE after picking his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra that Ghanaians would choose between visionary leadership and mediocrity being exhibited by President Mahama and his ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) on December 7 elections.

He said there is hopelessness and joblessness under the leadership of President Mahama coupled with heightened insecurity, he would reverse the trend if he becomes president.

“The attitude of the President and his ministers in dealing with issues concerning the ordinary Ghanaian is very weak. They are looking unconcerned while the people suffer and I have entered the race to change all these.

“The President promises economic take-off but we are never airborne. The state of the economy is not always favourable for investors. Ghana is being drawn back,” he said.

He said currently the majority of Ghanaians cannot afford three square meals a day

Mr. Antwi-Owusu said if given the nod, he would unite the country through the traditional authorities and civil society and nip what he called 'undue polarization' in the bud.

He said that the President, instead of focusing on putting measures in place to improve the lives of Ghanaians, is all over the place copying the policies of the opposition.

“He should let his works do the campaign for him. If he believes he has done so much, why is he campaigning all over the place?”

He said the health sector is collapsing under the current administration and the agric sector was on its knees.

“There is a big problem but he can't admit it. He has put square pegs in round holes.”

Mr. Antwi-Owusu promised that when elected, he would strengthen the security agencies, particularly the police and stop political influence in their work to engender professionalism.

He said senior officers in the police service would be elected to their positions and help to normalize the police recruitment process, which are currently fraught with corruption and political influences.

He said he would divide the country into three sectors and focus mainly on youth employment, women and quality education for children, as well as tackle indiscriminate mining.

He condemned the remission of the sentences of the Montie trio by President Mahama, saying what the President did was to spite the judiciary.

“There is clearly leadership deficit and I am coming in to restore hope. The President is completely exhausted and he must leave for a more prepared leader to take Ghana to the next level.”

