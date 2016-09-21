Royalhouse Screens Members

Some members of the church going through the various medical tests

Royalhouse Chapel International (Ahenfie) has held a medical screening exercise and fun games for over 2,500 members of the church.

The one-day activity began with various health screening activities, including haemoglobin, HB electrophoresis, hepatitis B, widal (typhoid), blood film for malaria parasite, fasting blood sugar, prostate test, lipids profile (cholesterol), kidney, HIV and blood group tests conducted by medical experts drawn from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Police Hospital and 37 Military Hospital at low cost.

The participants also had the opportunity to shed off some fat in the aerobics and fun games sessions which featured individual and group games like ludo, oware, cards, table tennis, basketball, football, handball and draft.

The event formed part of the annual health activity of the church themed: 'Wellness Awareness Week (WAW)', where the church through the leadership of Apostle General Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah holds various health activities, aimed at keeping members healthy and medically fit.

President of the Ghana Nutrition Association and Dean of the School of Biological Sciences, University of Ghana, Prof Matilda Steiner-Asiedu, took the participants through a talk on proper nutrition.

She said it was important for people to take in the right portion of food while being cautious of foods that contain high cholesterol.

Prof Steiner-Asiedu revealed that red meat such as mutton contains a high level of cholesterol, adding that people should consider white meat such as rabbit because it contains low cholesterol.

“The breast area of chicken also has low cholesterol. However, the thigh of a chicken has a high level of cholesterol,” she stated.

Prof Steiner-Asiedu said a recent study finding showed that food is not the only determinant for the size of a person, but that genetics too play a role. She further encouraged members of the RCI to eat breakfast daily to ensure that their brains get glucose to start the day.

Executive Pastor of the RCI, Rev King Foli, advised the members to adopt measures that would make them stay healthy and fit, adding that it is the duty of Christians to adopt healthy habits that would make them live long to fulfill God's assignment on earth.

“According to 1Timothy 1: 8, bodily exercise is profitable,” he underscored.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri