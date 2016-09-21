U.S. opens application for 2017 YALI programme 

The U.S. Embassy in Accra has begun receiving applications for the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellowship of the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI).

According to the Embassy, the application period which begins today, Wednesday, September 21, 2016 will close at 4 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.

Persons wishing to apply could visit visit https://yali.state.gov/washington-fellowship/apply/ for more information.

Citi FM's Nana Boakye-Yiadom was part of those selected from Ghana in 2016 where he together with others spent six weeks in the U.S.

Nana Boakye-Yiadom

A statement from the U.S Embassy said it would offer about 1,000 young leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa the opportunity to hone their skills at a U.S higher education institution in the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellowship.

About YALI 2017

Each Mandela Washington Fellow takes part in a six-week academic and leadership Institute at a U.S. university or college in one of three tracks: Business and Entrepreneurship, Civic Leadership, or Public Management.

Institutes will start in mid-June 2017. It is anticipated that one Public Management Institute will focus on Energy Policy (in collaboration with Power Africa).

Following the academic component of the Fellowship, participants visit Washington, D.C., for a high-level summit. During the three-day event, Fellows take part in networking and panel discussions with U.S. leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors.

Upon returning to Ghana, Fellows will continue to build the skills they have developed during their time in the United States through support from the U.S. Embassy, the YALI Regional Leadership Center in Accra, the YALI Network, and customized programming from USAID and affiliated partners.

Mandela Washington Fellows have access to ongoing professional development opportunities, mentoring, networking and training, and seed funding to support their ideas, businesses, and organizations.

Successful applicants will have:

A proven record of leadership and accomplishment in public service, business and entrepreneurship, or civic engagement.

A demonstrated commitment to public or community service, volunteerism, or mentorship.

The ability to work cooperatively in diverse groups and respect the opinions of others.

Strong social and communication skills.

An energetic, positive attitude.

Demonstrated knowledge, interest and professional experience in the sector/track selected.

A commitment to return home and apply the leadership skills and training to benefit Ghana.

In previous years, young leaders associated with police forces, the military and ministries of defense were ineligible to apply for the Mandela Washington Fellowship. This restriction has been lifted in 2017, and such applicants are encouraged to apply.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

