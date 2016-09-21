We have the brains to challenge Bawumia -VEEP



From Michael Boateng, Sunyani

President John Mahama's running mate, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has replied his counterpart in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumiah on his recent lecture under the Theme: “The State of the Ghanaian Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw”.

His Excellency Ammissah-Arthur indicated that the silence of the NDC should not be misconstrued to mean that they (NDC) do not have the brains that would respond to the lies and deceit propagated by Dr. Bawumia in the said lecture.

He said Dr Bawumia has always tried using figures to deceive Ghanaians, which is not proper economics, but mere politics full of inaccuracies and lies.

The Vice President narrated an incident to explain why an amount of money used to buy an item in the year 2000, will not be enough to purchase the same item today.

He narrated a story of a man who sold his house in the year 2000 for GHC25, 000 and the buyer sold the same property ten years later for GHC100, 000.

The man who earlier sold the house, upon hearing the new price, went back to the one who bought it saying that he was a cheat to have sold the house at GHC100,000.

“The scenario given is what some Dr. 'B' and his brother 'Opana' has been saying that the Cedi today is the same as it was ten years ago, which is absolutely false,” Vice president Amissah-Arthur said.

According to the Vice President, his attempt to respond to Dr. Bawumia was halted by his lecturer friend at Legon, who told him (Amissah-Arthur) not to respond to “Dr 'B' because he is doing politics and not economics, so he must use political platform to also respond”

On the manifesto, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur indicated that the NDC is a party of progressive change, unlike their “opponents whose change is destructive” and that the writing of the Manifesto represents the leadership in the NDC that allows the Manifesto Committee to do their work without interferences and imposition.

He said it was only a leader who is compassionate, reasonable and a unifier that allows you to do such a wonderful work of coming out with the manifesto.

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur explained the popular slogan of “Zu-Za”, saying it is a contract which means “I will perform and you will vote”.

He continued that it is a contract between government and the people that the NDC government will perform and Ghanaians will vote both presidential and parliamentary to retain them in power.

The vice president urged NDC supporters to go down to the grassroots to explain the manifesto to them, to vote massively for the party, come December 7, saying the manifesto does not vote but it is the people who vote, hence it is prudent for members of the NDC to go house-to-house to explain the content of the manifesto to them.

“Our mission is bringing peaceful change to the country, and NDC is the party with peaceful progressive change and not a destructive change,” he added.

The Minister of Transport, Mr Fifi Kwetey, on his part taunted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a bunch of empty barrels who make the most noise, while the ruling National Democratic Congress makes less noise but do more developmental projects.

He said the achievements of President Mahama's government in the last four years are unprecedented.

Mr Fifi Kwetey took time to outline progress made by the government in Health, Transport, Education and other sectors, and emphasized that the NDC are ‘doers’ and the opposition New Patriotic Party are 'talkers.'

He said the NPP out of desperation is on a promising spree, trying to deceive Ghanaians with “juicy but vague promises”.

“NPP could not complete even a single room in terms of housing, but now they are promising to provide affordable housing facilities for Ghanaians, they cannot be trusted, their promises are out of desperation to win power,” Fifi Kwetey said. He continued that President Mahama is a trustworthy person who promises and delivers.

The Transport Minister called on all supporters to go out in their numbers and vote massively to keep the President in power to continue the changing lives and transforming Ghana agenda.

On his part, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Haruna Iddrisu challenged the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana AkufoAddo, to tell Ghanaians how he intends to fund the numerous projects he is promising Ghanaians.