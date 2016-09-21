Incredibly rare 'double-faced' calf born - but she can only walk in circles

An incredible rare 'double-faced' calf has been born on a farm - but she can only walk in circles.

The farmer who owns the cow , Stan McCubbin, admitted he was stunned when he discovered the new arrival, and originally thought it was two twin calves lying together.

The animal has four eyes, but can only blink two. She also has two noses.

And while she can stand up on all fours, she struggles to walk and often ends up trotting around in circles before falling over.

Both of her mouths also move at the same time.

Stan McCubbin, from Taylor County in Kentucky, told WDRB News : "From a distance, I thought I had twins lying together. I saw two noses. I thought it was twins and then when I saw her, I was just completely blown away."

His young children were also astounded by the calf, as was his wife, Brandy.

The family has named the calf Lucky, and Stan admits he is not sure how long she has left.

He added: "I'm just thinking, 'How many days do we have?' and I mean, it's a blessing that we get to go through this with our children and our family and it's just something unique and rare."

Lucky has now become somewhat of a celebrity on the farm, with locals across town to get a good look at her.