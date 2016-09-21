Striking railway workers insist on meeting Finance Ministry

Striking railway workers have resolved not to resume work until the Finance Ministry initiates moves to pay all salary arrears and other benefits due them.

The workers are on a sit down strike over government's failure to pay their July and August salaries as well as pension benefits.

Though meetings had been scheduled between the workers' union and the Transport and Finance Ministries, the latter has been unable to attend any of the discussions.

“The situation has gotten worse… schools have reopened yet the workers have been unable to secure money to support their wards and meet other expenditure. We as leaders have even been considerate by not hitting the streets to express our frustration,” General Secretary of the Railway Workers Union, Godwill Ntarmah told Citi Business News.

Meanwhile Citi Business News understands the National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the workers to return to work.

But Godwill Ntarmah insists the effect of the delays on the workers is unbearable.

“The NLC's statement was a directive that we should not continue with the strike…but we have written back to them and appealed that they help us get our monies from the Ministry of Finance and that is expected to bring an end to the whole matter,” he remarked.

The workers fear the failure by the respective Ministries to heed their request may compel them to resort to other legitimate means to get their demands met.

“The concerns of we the workers are that we are entitled to a support from the Finance Ministry to facilitate payment of salaries. But this support has since January not being forthcoming. As a result, management has had to rely on internally generated funds (IGF). This option has also been exhausted which has equally affected the payment of salaries and other allowances like SSNIT,” he said.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana