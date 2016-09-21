Bitten manhood: Fire chief suspended

The Municipal Fire officer whose manhood was bitten by a female subordinate in the Brong Ahafo region has been suspended.

Eric Ansah is said to have attempted to rape the 24-year-old lady in the early hours of Saturday at her resi­dence.

Following the media report, Chief Fire Officer, Albert Brown Gaisie, is said to have directed the Brong-Ahafo Regional Fire Command to suspend the officer in question for allegedly sexually assaulting the lady, who preferred to be called Ataa.

Eric Ansah was said to have gone to die residence of the community fire per­sonnel deployed to the Techiman Fire Station under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) with intent to have sexu­al intercourse with her, but unfortunate­ly for him, he had his manhood bitten by Ataa.

After biting the penis, she realised he was bleeding and feared he could lose his life and therefore, called for help and Mr Ansah was taken to the Dr Kesse Hospital at Techiman for medical attention. He has since been treated and discharged.

The deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Fire Service, Prince Billy Anaglatey, said although the Regional Fire Service had not officially lodged a complaint with the national headquarters, they had asked that the officer in question be suspended for now.

"We have not received any official report from anybody, but quickly the Chief Fire Officer has directed the Brong- Ahafo Regional Commander to imme­diately suspend the Municipal Fire Offi­cer who has been mentioned in the case.

"He has also asked the Regional Fire Officer to constitute an investiga­tion body to look into the issue to deter­mine what exactly happened. He also asked him to get the lady and her fami­ly. The chief officer would want to have details of all this information that will enable him take appropriate decision."

Story by Daily Guide | Myjoyonline.com