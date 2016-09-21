NAB cautions Alpha College of Technology, Rama University

The National Accredi­tation Board (NAB), the body responsible for regu­lating the activities of tertiary institutions in the country, has raised concern about the operations of two unaccredited schools in Accra.

The two institutions - Alpha College of Technolo­gy and Rama University, are accordingly enticing students to enroll to offer their programmes after placing advertisements in the media which drew the attention of NAB.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of NAB, Kwame Dattey and copied to the media, observed that the above mentioned institutions were luring unsuspecting students to register to gain admission into the schools in Accra.

According to the state­ment, "The NAB has noted with serious concern advertisements by Alpha College of Technology, operating from Accra Academy School Campus and Oyarifa and Rama University supposedly operating from the Aca­demic City College, Ring Road Central, Accra, entic­ing students to enroll into their tertiary education programmes."

A billboard belong­ing to the Rama University at the premises of Academ­ic City College at Kwame Nkrumah Circle but it was removed some few days ago for unknown reasons.

Many unsuspecting students, especially Senior High School (SHS) leavers in the country and many foreign students from the sub-region continue to fall victim to the nefarious activities of such institu­tions in the country.

They lose huge amounts of money in the process of gaining admis­sion into the so-called schools.

It would be recalled that some months ago, a group of Nigerian students were duped by one of unaccredited schools, the Trans African University College based in Accra.

The school was report­edly offering degree pro­grammes to its students and charging them huge fees even though it had no accreditation to run those courses.

NAB, in the statement, contended that the two institutions "have not been accredited by the National Accreditation Board as required by the National Accreditation Board Act, 2007 (Act 744) and the Ter­tiary Institutions (Estab­lishment and Accredita­tion) Regulations, 2010 (L.I 1984) to operate as tertiary education institutions."

It therefore called on the public, especially resi­dents of Accra, to ignore the advertisements from the institutions.