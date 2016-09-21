Government has confirmed the migration of tutors at the various Colleges of Education from the payroll of the Ghana Education Service (GES), to the payroll of the Colleges of Education.

“Per this particular approval, salaries, retention premiums, allowances and conversion differences are to be paid to staff,” the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Francis Gbadago told Citi News.

The Colleges of Education Tutors Association of Ghana (CETAG), has been on strike for close to two weeks, demanding the migration following the upgrade of training colleges into colleges of education.

Mr. Gbadago, called on the Colleges of Education Tutors Association of Ghana (CETAG) to call off their strike.

The tutors are also to receive arrears from January 2016; but Mr. Gbadago noted that “we have not yet concluded on the payment of the arrears but we are very much optimistic that will also be in place very soon.”

“We believe strongly that, as soon as the leadership of CETAG meets their council, they will be able to call off the strike and return to the classroom,” he added.

CETAG to meet following migration

Meanwhile, the President of CETAG, Prince Obeng-Himah, said the association is yet to review their strike.

He however noted that, CETAG has “received assurance from the Finance Ministry.

“I think the only heartwarming thing this time was that, it wasn't just a vague assurance; but it was backed by some kind of document.”

Mr. Obeng-Himah added that, “We have indeed shown the document to our legal counsel and subsequently we are meeting the national council or the higher decision making body of the association tomorrow [Wednesday].”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana