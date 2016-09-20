The NDC Is Suffering From An Epidemic Of Moral Degradation And Insensitivity

In the recent past, anyone appointed to the office of minister of state was regarded as a person of wisdom and moral decency; one that, amidst high political tempos and enthusiasm will maintain focus to advance the agenda of the people. Nevertheless, appointees of government, must constantly be reminded that they are fed and clothed with the tax payer’s money.

I am a Ghanaian, I do not have a short memory [President John Dramani Mahama said Ghanaians have short memory]-The recent divisive comments made by Collins Dauda, made me question the credentials that served as the yardstick for his appointment. I expected that, he being the minister for local government and rural development, He would have known better, than to suggest that Nana Akuffo-Addo will discriminate against Muslims when given the nod.

To make matters worse, How could Nii Lantey Vanderpuije [Minister of Sports] say that, the Presidency isn’t for short people? He made this uncouth remark at the NDC’s campaign launch. This is absolutely irresponsible and illogical. Very sad, our African Politics is amazingly getting insane. Petty enough, the NDC’s youth organizer reiterated this immature comment at the just ended NDC Manifesto launch in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Very cynical, barbaric and culturally insensitive enough, the NDC at their just ended Manifesto launch, decorated a coffin with Nana-Addo’s posters signifying his death. Ideally, if this act were done after the conduct of election 2016, it would have been considered as a normal political mockery. But, to commit this infamous act before elections, calls for a probe into the moral sanity of the NDC and its operatives.

For the NDC’s obsession with violence, another set of NDC operatives; the notoriously popular montie trio, out of insolence verbally attacked the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana and were ceremoniously pardoned by their pay master, His Excellency John Mahama, the President of the Republic of Ghana.

For quite some time now, the President has lowered the standards of the Presidency to the extent that he makes comments that not even political amateurs will make. Nana Addo’s recent visit to the Western Region exposed the poor nature of the roads in the region, contrary to what the NDC’s dubious communicators have been taunting. President Mahama in an attempt to respond to Nana Addo’s expose, loosely remarked that Nana was sleeping on his way hence couldn’t see how good in state the roads were. The President some time past, insinuated that, no one apart from former Presidents are qualified to criticize him. In fact, this has been one of the lamest comments ever to have been made by a President.

The ford expedition saga and many other similar situations have soiled the President to the extent that, members of his party; behind closed doors admit to how difficult it is to even defend the President. Sadly, I must confess, if the governance of Ghana were like earning a university first degree, I would have said that, the president has majored in minors!

No society can survive without order. Where is the order in this country, when Collins Dauda and the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister are terrorizing people in their respective constituencies?

The turmoil in the labour sector, the unemployment crises that have bedevilled the Ghanaian youth are enough to legally oust President Mahama .Agents of corruption working for various reasons have infiltrated various levels of governance. Ghana is in a very dark pit.

The Ghanaian electorates are not dumb as the President thinks, we are very discerning and will consider the back-breaking utility tariffs, acute rise in unemployment, high cost of living, non-functional health insurance scheme, chronic dumsor, exorbitant school fees and many unfortunate calamites that have befallen Ghana since the NDC took over the mantle of leadership of this country. The electorates will use this epic failure of John Mahama as a measure to inform their decision to vote for Nana Akuffo-Addo in the upcoming Presidential election.

Nana Akuffo-Addo is a man with a vision. He’s the man with the antidote to Ghana’s problems. Humbly, remember to vote for NPP Parliamentary candidates too. To those of the Bole-Bamboi constituency, kindly remember to vote for Madam Victoria Alele Heming as MP, to put John Mahama and his cronies to shame.

Rapahel Kumah Abolasom

[Ex- SRC President, UDS,Tamale]

