Research Review Of   Prostate Supplements: ‘Trick Or Treatment’ (Part 4)

This is the concluding part and I know you have really learned a lot. So let continue with the facts we started to finally wrap up this article.

Facts # 7- A good physician does not promise cure: companies that promise results guarantee should provide money back guarantee as well.

Any company or centers that openly promise result guarantee should also make room for money back guarantee for clients. So patients should be bold to ask centers and companies that offer those results the room for money back guarantee and see if they would make room for it. If any company makes room for it then proceed with it.

Personal Testing for Biocompatibility:

How to Know What Foods or Supplements Are OK For You

Personal Testing takes the guessing out of knowing whether something is going to be OK to take or cause a reaction or allergic prostate response, or even a prostate attack.

When I use the word "Biocompatibility" I mean your body's response to a particular input. Or as Wiki says: "The quality of not having toxic or injurious effects on biological systems." Often we experience extreme symptoms of prostate problems.

In my experience over many years, I have been able to see quite clearly that we can react to a food or supplement by the increase in our symptoms of prostate problems.

It can happen for any food or vitamin, supplement or herb or prostate medication. It matters not what the wonderful profile of its benefits are. If it doesn't work for you at this moment you can react. I will bring you some case studies in my practice on this.

This can take the form of making your prostate symptoms way worse and can even cause acute urinary retention where not a drop can come out no matter how badly you try to go.

Biocompatibility Testing

I prefer to call it Personal Testing because it is such a personal test for how well you respond to any input. Learning how to do it properly can save you a lot of grief as you start on a healing journey of restoring some of your prostate health.

Many science based readers will poke fun at at this idea. That's OK by me. I learned about it and have seen it working for some patients in my practice. I was finally able to see that so many of my clients "healthy" inputs were making me miserable. The wrong food or supplement would cause them to react usually within a few hours.

Yes if it tests positive for you. But no if not. It can cause you acute urinary retention on several occasions before you are aware it is indeed a culprit but you thought it was the best prostate supplement with several claims of benefits.

Know much better and make no more assumptions based on the "goodness" of the item. It may react to even the very best prostate supplements, the most expensive superfoods and more.

Now you know better. Personal testing can change your life...it has change many.

We are all so unique that what works for one may not for another. If you are having extreme prostate reactions then learn biocompatibility testing.

“I am a slow learner sometimes, and I have paid the price for that weakness. But now, if I have had a reaction, I have always been able to find the culprit that caused it by testing all that I ate in my last meal. And many times I have stopped myself from taking something that personally tested NO and thus was able to avoid those reactions”, a prostate patient said.

Suspend your judgment for a moment if you want results! Personal testing works if done correctly.

I call it “personal testing” because you are testing whether something is beneficial for you or not. It has other names as well: muscle testing, behavioral kinesiology, body tuning, biocompatibility testing, energy testing, energy awareness, bio-energetic testing, bio-resonance, pendulum testing, personal dowsing and more.

If you have heard these terms before and have negative thoughts about them, please suspend your judgment and read this quote from Albert Einstein:

"I know very well that many scientists consider dowsing as they do astrology, as a type of ancient superstition. According to my conviction, this is, however, unjustified. . . . Dowsing . . . shows the reaction of the human nervous system to certain factors that are unknown to us at this time."

The key is to learn how to do it properly as there is much confusion and inexact methods. I will show you how in my next write ups on this. Personal testing can quickly let you know

whether a food is good for you or not,

whether a supplement is conducive to your health or not,

whether a medication or herbal remedy is good for you or not,

whether a body care product is good for you or not,

whether a household product is conducive to your health, or not, and

how much of an item is optimum to take.

There are no theories or facts about what you should or shouldn’t eat. All you need to do is be patient with yourself as you attempt to learn to personally test foods and products.

It takes a bit of time, but with persistence, you will develop a skill that is invaluable to have for your health. You will then know what is good for you or not.

How to personally test for biocompatibility...

Three basic personal testing techniques that you can use are

muscle testing with a partner,

personal muscle testing, and

pendulum testing.

Eventually, as your awareness develops and your natural instincts and intuition are strengthened, you may simply know whether something is beneficial for you or not without using testing techniques. Your subconscious knowing has energized your awareness.

“Personally, since I am a very visual person, I love seeing the results of a test and find pendulum testing my favorite. Others who may be more attuned to sensations may find personal muscle testing to be their favorite, while others may enjoy and find they get the best response when testing with a partner”. Ronald M Bazar .

Whichever test you end up attuning to, let yourself practice more and more. Tell your inner skeptic to take a sabbatical while you test drive personal testing—the benefits are so worthwhile!

Personal testing will also save you a lot of money because you won’t buy products that may be wonderful for others, but not for you (at least at this time). You will be able to design your own diet, take the right supplements and not one based on some expert’s advice (including me!).

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a Research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine –faculty of Holistic Urology, Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus. He is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG). A registered alternative Medical practitioner with specialty in orthomolecular oncology, Prostate Cancer Policy maker and researcher. He can be reached on 0541090045. E mail: [email protected]