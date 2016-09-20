Research Review Of   Prostate Supplements: ‘Trick Or Treatment’ (Part 2)

We continuing from the first part

Now how could this happen?

Now it drew my attention that when you have a prostate problem, some men become more and more sensitive to different inputs. A medication, a food or a supplement can actually trigger a prostate attack!

It sure happened to some patients many times until I was able to understand the process, stop the inputs and test items before taking them to ensure their bio-compatibility.

Many excellent ingredients make up the best prostate health supplements:

saw palmetto

croton membranaceus

beta sitosterol and beta prostate

other plant sterols

rye pollen

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

stinging nettle

DIM

zinc

cranberry

pygeum

green tea

Hibiscus tea

For prostate cancer supplements, these are also useful:

curcumin

quercitin

bee pollen

And there are many more I could add to the lists.

This is another case study by a patient on green tea. He said “For me I sometimes react to green tea! Yes I know it is supposed to be a super food and the tea of teas, but for me it causes a reaction. I do far better drinking real organic dark roast coffee”. We are all so different. Once I learned how to personal test for foods and supplements I was able to customize my diet and supplements to serve me without the reactions that had plagued me for years, finally allowing my prostate to heal. I now wake up once or twice a night instead of every hour. If I remember not to drink before going to bed, I usually waken only once now,” he revealed.

If you are healthy, which prostate supplement will work for you as a preventative medicine?

The most important prostate health supplement of all is your daily diet. Your food is the key to your prostate health. No supplement will cancel out poor health choices. It is only a matter of time. You can then join the untold number of men who have a prostate problem.

If you are healthy then a broad form prostate supplement will be a good addition to your diet. Take a Caution from me today as I have seen it all on prostate supplements. You see, what works today may not work tomorrow and I realized that is the ordeal of most of the Herbal centers in the country and prostate supplements manufacturers as if they have no knowledge in the prostate issues.

Not men with prostate issues benefit from some of these herbal remedies and other also react towards them. As an expert in this subject I realized that supplements react differently in individuals over time. So once you find one that is good, you have to optimize the dose by testing. Some check in often and usually within a month or two and they realized that it no longer test positive for them. In this case their bodies have absorbed what it needed and for a time needs a rest.

If you follow me carefully you will save millions of cedis of money than wasting them on prostate supplements. I have review hundreds of products.

Endogenous and Exogenous prostate supplements

The differences between these are foods and herbs. Foods in most cases are endogenous and a natural part of our diet. Exogenous ones are external like most herbs designed for medicinal use and eventually lose their effectiveness. They can only be taken for months at most and not years as they can become harmful as I have explained. This is one of the reasons reactions occur and the best sounding herb can become your enemy!

The most important prostate cancer supplement

Vitamin D beats them all! Low levels and you double your risk of prostate cancer. The darker your skin the greater your risk if you live in the community. Low levels wreck havoc with your prostate.

Men today are chronically low in this crucial vitamin. The best way to get it is through sunlight. If you can't then take a fat soluble version of vitamin D3.

cod liver oil

sardines

liposomal D3

Natural forms of Vitamin D3

Avoid all other versions of D

Is there alternative medicine?

In the course of my research I also realized that, there is no such thing as alternative medicine. The medical community considered it so because anything that is outside their jurisdiction is considered as such. In my definition, we have medicine that is scientific, medicine that works or not. We must embrace those that work into the conventional stream and classified the unscientific ones as ‘bogus’ medicine.

So now can supplements with saw palmetto improve symptoms of BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia)? How about beta-sitosterol supplements and croton membranaceus ? Can such "prostate supplements" help with prostate cancer? Many commercials and websites would like you to believe they can do all of these things. Certain ingredients may help in the treatment of BPH, but evidence suggests that others won't. And none of these supplements seem to prevent prostate cancer.

What's more, my research found supplements which don't contain all of the saw palmetto they claim or provide doses which are much smaller than suggested by experts. Croton Membranaceus also used by Herbal Hospitals contains small strength and it has to be combining with other evidence based ingredients to do good work. It also has problem with balancing prostate hormones hence most men after treatment always complain of recurrence. Certain products also appear to violate FDA rules for what should (and should not) be on labels. One Herbal product formulated with croton membranaceus also the manufacturers refused to provide the strength of the ingredients in it.

Fortunately, I have also identified products with ingredients that can help with BPH, are accurately labeled, break apart properly, and are free of heavy metal contamination -- a concern with plant-derived ingredients. Other products with saw palmetto also contain half of the RDA of Sawpalmetto. Even the RDA of 320mg of Saw Palmetto is also not enough for managing some cases of BPH.

In this comprehensive report about saw palmetto, Croton membranaceus, beta-sitosterol et al supplements for prostate health, you'll get reviews for some supplements (including seven that passed voluntary Quality Certification Program). You'll also find out about two products which are similar to one of the products I found. You'll learn:

Which saw palmetto and beta-sitosterol supplements passed or failed ConsumerLab.com's testing and review

What saw palmetto, Croton Membranacaeus and beta-sitosterol can and cannot do for your health

Which other ingredients in prostate formulas (such as Pygeum, pumpkin seed, nettle, selenium, and zinc) may or may not be helpful

The dosages of saw palmetto and beta-sitosterol used in treating prostate enlargement

Potential side-effects of saw palmetto and beta-sitosterol

Confused about prostate supplements now? Does this sound like you?

There are just so many companies marketing prostate supplements to men that no wonder it’s confusing. Company Ralph says they are #1 and Company Nyarkotey says they are too! What and who to believe?

With my research I am trying to clear up some of the misconceptions for you to give you some facts and better information so you can make an informed decision. If you are really interested in getting all the information you need to make an intelligent and informed decision about what prostate supplement to buy then I urge you to read on before spending your hard earned money.

First of all I am a researcher and I am trying to give the best of information on prostate supplements or before going to centers or clinic for your prostate issues. Treating prostate disease is now a huge business.

Fact #1: Every website/center/manufacture that claims a product is #1 is either owned by the company selling that product or is being paid to make those claims

They are on air, radio, TV, newspapers and you’ve seen the sites all over the Internet claiming product Ralph is the #1 prostate supplement. They are millions of them now. They usually include a “newsreader”, celebrity, looking guy (not a doctor) telling you how good the product is based on “independent” studies and reviews. These websites include “review” sites and other “news” sites and companies with official looking “reports” about their products.

None of them are independent. They only have one intent. To convince you to buy their product, they often employ what are called “affiliate” networks to help them sell and market their products. These are small websites that are paid to write positive reviews on their products and market those articles on the Internet. They receive a fee for doing this. They are paid based on how many sales they accumulate.

Fact #2: There is no such thing as a “Free Trial”

In life, I realized that “nothing is free” and the same goes for prostate supplements. Please take this as fact and one more time “nothing is free”!

Now for those considering the online version ask yourself, If it was free, then why do you need to use a credit card: for payment of shipping?

Companies that offer free trials only have one thing in mind; to get your credit card so they can 1) charge you the FULL price as soon as possible for the supplement they sent you and 2) make it extremely hard if not impossible to cancel any future automatic shipments that they have signed you up for automatically as part of the “free offer”. In the Internet marketing industry this is known as a “negative option”; giving away a free sample in order to get your credit card details so that you are automatically charged for more product when you don’t cancel (usually you are given a very short period to cancel like 7-14 days from shipment).

Stay away from these companies that provide “free trials” and instead choose a prostate company that has a money back guarantee so if you are not happy you can just return the product for a full refund. It is available

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a Research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine –faculty of Holistic Urology, Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus. He is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG). A registered alternative Medical practitioner with specialty in orthomolecular oncology, Prostate Cancer Policy maker and researcher.