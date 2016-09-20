Research Review Of   Prostate Supplements: ‘Trick Or Treatment’ …The Undeniable Facts Of Prostate Supplements, Do They Work?

A vision with provision leads to the revision of the vision. I thank God I have been able to maintain my vision to transform men’s health in this country and the world at large. I am a man on an assignment and that is to research on prostate issues, speak out the truth and analyze complex issues to an understandable form. Whatever is coming down the hilltop we are in this prostate business together as men. We can continue our extreme forms of separation from each other or we can learn to cooperate and love on entirely new levels. The choice is ours to make as men but we will choose anything that will move us forward to fight our prostate and upward on an evolutionary curve or we will descend into the darkness without knowing the truth on prostate supplements that have been so prophesized or marketed for selfish gain

My plea is simply for honesty. We must let people buy what they want as Ghana is a nation of pluralist medicine and treatment is choice, but frankly, we must tell them the truth about what they are buying or about to purchase. Tell them the Modus Operandi of the treatment for prostate cancer or prostate conditions. As in the course of my research in alternative or complementary medicine, not all men benefit from some of these therapies. Some of them are also biologically questionable and clinical tests have shown they don’t do anything at all in human beings. This information is very relevant or important for consumers as there are more prostate supplements on the market and alternative clinics advertising for prostate cancer treatment. But do these treatments work and do these centers have the scientific knowledge in the diagnosis and management of the disease?

The truth is that Prostate health supplements are a mixed blessing: they can harm or heal, prevent or worsen your prostate problems and symptoms.

This reminds me of the old joke: your mother-in-law just drove your Cadillac over a cliff! (Today it may be your Mercedes et al!)So if a supplement or center you know is longer doing the magic then this is it, unless they wake up and do more research or studies before they can succeed.

Now, I have realized that every man seems to be busy for the latest "miracle prostate supplement". Smiling men, ecstatic women at their side - all you have to do is take the promoted prostate health supplements and all your worries are gone forever! They are on the TV, online, newspapers, radio et al.

Truly would be good if your prostate health were that easy. I don't mean to beat up on the many fine natural prostate products being made - and there are more and more of them and well-researched ones are about to hit the market. But the reality is that it is possible that taking them can actually worsen your condition, despite some of the amazing claims of the individual ingredients that go into them. You see, Prostate supplements may help prevent a worsening of your condition; but to annul a prostate condition is a whole order state of affairs…

I sometimes say it would be great if it were as simple as the prostate ads claim: take a continuous supply of this supplement and your prostate problems will be banished forever. I know you've seen the ads… highly refined and professional with a happy revitalized man.

The companies explain why their powerful ingredients in their proprietary compound of select natural ingredients will take years off your life so you can pee like a youngster.

No more waking at night, no more ‘Shamoba’ no more rushing to pee all the time, no more urgency, just you becoming a new man!

I get my power back! Prostate health renewed like magic!

Today the ads are getting improved and more compelling as more men are battling with these conditions.

So you've tried some of them. I have Prescribed some of them; likewise other medical practitioners have also. Other medical practitioners have also bought some for their prostate issues. But nothing much changed like promised and you are disappointed finally in the product or the center. But don’t worry as I have done extensive research on what to look out for and what works before you throw your money away. Remember that those who sometimes prescribe are not manufacturers and some have no knowledge in holistic urological medicine.

Prostate Supplements: facts or fiction?

The reality is that for most men, some minor relief may happen if you are lucky, your prostate problem is minor and you catch it in its early stages. But for many, if not most men, the hoped-for relief from that prostate supplement will allude you and you are left with a lot of money spent trying different promised formulas.

The reason is that the prostate is a very complex organ and a simple fix of herbs taken orally just won't penetrate deeply enough inside the prostate to effect change. It is difficult to use one ingredient or therapeutic regime to manage it. Another reason is that the prostate ingredients are like a shotgun approach.

In fact by having so many ingredients, you could well find yourself reacting negatively to one or more of the capsule's ingredients, making your symptoms worse over time.

The reason is that you may unknowingly have sensitivity to one or more foods and herbs. They just won't work as well as the right ingredient that you need.

This is what Ronald M. Bazar, a serious researcher in prostate issues said concerning his condition “Look, I speak from experience. I have spent tens of thousands of dollars on all kinds of prostate and testosterone supplements and got nowhere with them but poorer financially or temporarily worse symptoms or both”!

He further said that “If younger men start out with prostate supplements, they may help them avoid prostate conditions, but for most men the sad news is that the supplements are often a waste of money.”

We are still struggling on what causes prostate diseases. So why do you think that prostate supplements are not enough?

You see, the real causes of prostate diseases are pathogens, bacteria and viruses that get into the prostate gland via a weakened immune system at some point when you may have been sick, sexual intimacy with a partner that shared a pathogen, a virus that went deeper into your organs like the prostate, antibiotics that didn't work fully as after antibiotics you need probiotics to replace the good killed bacteria’s from the antibiotic used.

Additionally, a poor diet adds to the situation by you not getting adequate zinc and other minerals your prostate needs or worse depleting them from the body by eating foods with anti-nutrients not properly neutralized partly because of our crippled farms by our farmers for the craze for fast money.

Once inside the prostate these causes are difficult to dislodge because of the tough outer protection of the gland and its depth inside the body.

That's why antibiotics often do not work well for prostate conditions.

The infections create inflammation inside the prostate resulting in the 3 prostate conditions or combinations of them: enlarged prostate or BPH, prostatitis or acute inflammation and pain, or prostate cancer.

So instead of getting better by taking medications and supplements, the conditions that created your condition only worsen your symptoms as time goes on.

You feel more and more miserable thus leading to the next stage for most men: medical and surgical intervention with regular doses of medicines with long-term side effects, or surgeries with the high risks of incontinence or erectile difficulties.

Of course all these side effects are played down by the conventional urologists, and the high tech solutions they claim now minimize those effects. So you do believe it?

Research on this or ask the men who opted for it and read how many men still suffer or are worse-off afterwards. Sure some may feel better in the short term but over the long term may still face many side effects. Rarely do conventional urologists follow-up on their treatments over the longer term and that is why I advocate for holistic urology the key to your prostate health.

Instead, dealing with the causes is the only real solution if you have a prostate problem that just won't go away.

The solution is to optimize your prostate diet to rid your body of inflammation, to test your inputs for bio-compatibility by using bio-energetic personal testing, to increase positive daily habits like exercising, avoiding smoking and limit alcohol consumption. I will write on the prostate diet soon so watch out.

Other ideas includes increase omega 3s, decrease harmful foods with xenoestrogens in them, as well as exposure to them in so many unhealthy bodycare and household products, sleeping better and adequately.

Once you learn how to use Personal Testing so you can test your inputs. You then may find a prostate supplement that will help you. But by itself, with no optimization of your daily habits, you are just burning your money!

How prostate health supplements could be harmful to you

If you already have a prostate problem then there is a good chance that something in that supplement will disagree with you causing a reaction. I have seen several case studies in my practice.

How do I know?

This is a case study of a patient diagnosed with BPH-enlarged prostate .he said “this has happened to me many times over the years... I was able to trace my increased urination difficulties right to the prostate supplement I was taking! My frequency increased (the opposite of what I wanted), and sometimes at night it became harder to release when I had to go”.

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a Research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine –faculty of Holistic Urology, Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus. He is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG). A registered alternative Medical practitioner with specialty in orthomolecular oncology, Prostate Cancer Policy maker and researcher. He can be reached on 0541090045. E mail: [email protected]