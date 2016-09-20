Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Social News | 20 September 2016 23:00 CET

Man in Court for allegedly sprinkling liquid on President

By GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra Sept. 20, GNA - A man who allegedly sprinkled some liquid on President John Dramani Mahama at the Agbogbloshie Yam Market during a tour has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Akwasi Emmanuel, charged with offensive conduct, had his plea reserved.

The court has, however, ordered the Police to send Emmanuel to the Psychiatric Hospital for examination.

Emmanuel is alleged to committed the offence when the President visited the Market on September 15, this year.

He has been remanded into lawful custody.
GNA

Social News

There must be something seriously wrong when the branch of a tree is bigger than the stem !
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img