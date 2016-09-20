Be Discipline And Rational - Kuupole Advises Students

The vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Domwini Dabire Kuupole has advised fresh students who have been admitted into the university to be rational and responsible in whatever activities they engage in.

According to Professor Kuupole, the academic environment of the university thrived on discipline and therefore charged the fresh students to conduct themselves individually and collectively in a very disciplined and responsible manner.

The vice chancellor gave the advice at a matriculation ceremony where fresh students were officially admitted into the university for the 2016/2017 academic year.

"At the end of your programme your worth as a graduate will be determined by your comportment, behaviour and change of mindset, character and orientation". He asserted.

He therefore urged them to study diligently and be prepared to make a lot of sacrifices to enable them to achieve the best of themselves and family.

He noted that the University of Cape coast was an equal opportunity university, uniquely placed to provide quality education through the provision of comprehensive, liberal and professional programmes that challenge learners to be creative, innovative and morally responsible citizens.

The major goal of the university, he said, was to prepare productive citizens and future leaders who can serve the national and global community in diverse ways.

The University of Cape Coast, he noted, nurtured and challenged students to grow socially, physically, morally and intellectually.

He mentioned that the university offered relevant quality education that made students think critically and apply their knowledge to real life situation.

He counselled the students to let their enlightened behaviour influence others in all aspects of life.

"As students, you must fulfill your part in the achievement of this noble vision and to help build up to the positive image of the university " He advised

In all, a total of 5,051 students were admitted to pursue various programmes in the university.

These were made up of 106 Ph.D, 336 Masters and 4,609 Undergraduates.

Out of the total of 4,609 undergraduates students admitted by the university, 2,811 representing 61.0% were males while the remaining 1,798 representing 39.0% were females.

Post graduate admission had this gender breakdown.

A total of 285 males representing 64.5% were admitted while 157 females constituting 35.5% were admitted.