Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah says the destiny of Ghana should not be subjected to a "trial and error" by voting for a different party in the December 2016 election.

He believes given the infrastructural projects among other initiatives that President John Mahama has undertaken the last four years, he would do more when given a second term.

"If one system is working just as has been acknowledged in terms of the infrastructure that we have seen I believe that we give that particular system the chance to continue with the process that they want to do," he said.

Addressing the Wanaa and Walaa Traditional Council in the Upper West Region, Mr Debrah said Ghanaians should not be in a haste to vote out President Mahama because he is the safest hand among his opponents.

"I want to assure you that you are in safe hands if you continue to keep the government of President Mahama because he will ensure that whatever you deserve will come to the community."

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been making a case for a second term by showcasing its achievements over the period of four years.

At the NDC's 2016 manifesto launch over the weekend in Sunyani at the Coronation Park President Mahama enumerated some of the many things he has done to improve the lives of Ghanaians and would do more if given another chance.

Among the many achievements the NDC listed include the completion of 1,614 out of 2,578 basic school projects which forms part of the removal of Schools-Under-Trees programme. School enrolment at the basic level increased from 7,038,738 students in the 2008/2009 academic year to 8,891,892 in the 2014/2015 academic year which represented an increase of more than 26 percent.

In the health sector, government has established the National Ambulance Service Training School that has trained over 500 Emergency Medical Technicians. The number of Health Training Institutions in the country has increased to 95 in 2015.

Vigorous efforts to construct the 617-bed University of Ghana Teaching Hospital, expansion of 400-bed Tamale Teaching Hospital to an 800-bed facility, the construction of the new modern Emergency Department for the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the refurbishment of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the Department of Surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital are underway.

President is currently out of Ghana attending the 71st United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York in the United States. He has been scheduled to address the UN Assembly on Wednesday coupled with a UN Advocacy Group on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He is expected in Ghana

But campaigning in the absence of President Mahama, Mr Debrah called on Ghanaians who would be quick to say "they have not got enough money in their pocket" in the NDC government to exercise some patient as President Mahama will deliver on all of his promises.

“When there is a government that is performing and the people believe that what you are doing is on track it is good that we allow that to continue with the good thing that you are doing,” he said.

Having known the President, the Chief of Staff said he is a “man of few words but does what he promises.”

He thanked the Chief for having received government delegation with the assurance that “We will go back and raise all the concerns to President Mahama."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]