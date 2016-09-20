Nana Akufo-Addo, 2016 presidential nominee of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said his proposals are not promises but solutions meant to address problems confronting citizens.

“I'm not making promises. I am offering solutions to the problems of this country, and not promises. However, in order to bring all these policies into fruition, I need you and the people of Greater Accra and the Ghanaian electorate in its entirety to vote for me and the NPP in this year's elections,” he said.

Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, when he paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, in Dodowa, at the commencement of his 4-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The NPP flagbearer has promised a '1-District-1-Factory' policy, '1-Village-1-Dam' policy, the diversification of the country's agriculture, the effective implementation of the Free SHS policy, the setting up of an Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) free SHS policy, among others.

Akufo-Addo further accused the National Democratic Congress government of destroying the foundations laid by the Kufuor administration saying that he will restore the nation back to the path of prosperity if given the nod on December 7.

“That foundation has been destroyed these last few years. However, my message to the people is that they should not despair and must not lose hope. I am appealing to Ghanaians to look up to and ride on the back of the 'Elephant', so we can bring progress and prosperity to the people. We have the men and women, and policy initiatives to give this country a first class government,” he stressed.

He also promised to boost employment opportunities in the country.

“We need to do something about employment for our young people. We cannot tackle this problem if we don't have good policies that will attract money into the economy and bring investment into Ghana. Ghanaians who have money are hiding it because the business environment is not conducive. We want them to bring their monies out, and also foreigners to bring investment into Ghana, so that we can create jobs and get this economy moving again,” he said.

He continued, “You have heard me say that in every district, we are going to help set up one factory. We are not going to do this alone as a government, but we will encourage public-private partnerships. We are blessed in this country. In every part of this country, there is a resource, which when properly harnessed, will help the citizenry.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana