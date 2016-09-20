Jilted lady storms church with schnapps, curse would-be couple, pastor

A 28-year-old pregnant woman disrupted a wedding ceremony at the Sepaase Grace Baptist Church on hearing her partner with whom she has one child was getting married to a member of his congregation.

Akua Afriyie stormed the church premises with a bottle of schnapps when the would-be couple was being introduced ahead of Sunday’s ceremony to the surprise of many congregants.

She invoked curses on Kofi Boateng and his bride-to-be, the pastor who was to bless the planned marriage as well as relatives and church members who would attend the wedding.

Unapologetic Madam Afriyie tells Nhyira FM’s Obra show she has lived with Boateng for over five years and is presently seven months pregnant for him.

Mr Boateng is the Youth President of the church who was living Afriyie at the mission house until the church de-fellowshipped him for six months for fornication following his relationship with Madam Afriyie.

The church sanction forced the two to live in separate residences for about two years although they were still seeing each other only for Madam Afriyie to hear recently that heard Mr Boateng is about to marry another lady.

According to her, she went back to Mr Boateng two months after she had been delivered of her baby, now two-years-old.

She said after they had unprotected sex on the day of the visit, she insisted on spending some days, a proposal Boateng turned it down for fear of the church finding out he was still fornicating.

A quarrel ensued between the two lovebirds then and she confirmed that there have been a series of them since.

She said they disagree over every issue.

Kofi Boateng who admits he is getting married on Sunday added he cannot marry Madam Afriyie because of her tendency to invoke curses at the least opportunity.

He said besides that his relatives are against their relationship.

Minister in charge of Sepaase Baptist Church, Reverend Inkoom has however refused to comment on the matter.