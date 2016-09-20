Ketu South residents want Dangote trucks out of area

Residents of Denu, Tokor, Laklevikope and Akame in the Ketu South Constituency of the Volta Region have expressed their displeasure over Dangote Trucks who they say pack on both sides of the roads.

They say the development has left four people injured thus their immediate call for action to be taken to solve the threat.

Over 400 heavy duty cement trucks belonging to Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote, have been parking at the above-listed areas for some time now.

One of the residents who spoke with Joy News said the manner in which the trucks are packed is causing a lot of harm in the municipality.

He also explained that they would hit the streets to register their displeasure on the double parking incident by Dangote on the roads and wonders why the MCE of the area is yet to respond to their demands.

“We cannot allow foreign businessmen to flout our laws with impunity, do we have to wait until they cause havoc on our roads? They should have planned before bringing the trucks to the area,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive, Pascal Lamptey in an interview with Joy News said that he was aware of the double parking situation by the Dangote Cement and that measures have been put in place to provide parking space for the trucks.

He said his outfit and the management of Dangote recently had a meeting with regards to the problem and negotiations are underway to have a permanent site to have all their trucks parked there.

“I am aware that over 400 trucks belonging to Dangote cement have been parking in these areas and we are doing what we can to assist them in getting a permanent site for their trucks," he said.

"We are talking to two land owners to that effect but our challenge is that the Chinese contractors of the Agbozume–Aflao road are still on the first site and we hope that they will leave soon so that Dangote can also have a place to park their trucks ’’ Mr Lamptey explained.

When Joy News contacted the Media relations manager of Dangote Cement, Etornam Komla Buami said he paid a visit to the area and the situation is under control.

He said there was no obstruction and the company is in talks with the Assembly to have a permanent parking space for their trucks.

According to Mr Komla Buami, by the close of next week, the drivers will comply not to double park on the roads and the trucks would move from the roads to a site designated for parking site.

He explained that the catchment area is a transit point although they are willing to move out from there adding their trucks did not crash into anyone but rather the bike rider crashed into the parked trucks which was not their fault.

