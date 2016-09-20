Herbalife holds keep fit walk in six regions

Herbalife Ghana in collaboration with its independent distributors during the weekend organised a fitness walk in six cities across the country to promote active healthy lifestyles among Ghanaians.

Herbalife Ghana, a subsidiary of Global Nutrition Company, Herbalife Incorporated, offers high-quality products ranging from nutritional shakes to vitamins, nutritional supplements and energy to fitness drinks as well as skin and hair care products.

The walk, which saw participants in active jogging covering 10 kilometers distance through major streets of each city were taken through some aerobic sessions to sustain their drive.

The event which attracted over 1000 participants took place in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, Koforidua and Ho.

Speaking at the event, Country Director of Herbalife Ghana, Mr. Fredrick Amissah stressed that good nutrition and regular exercise are vital to enhancing the overall quality of life.

He emphasised the need to include physical activities in everyday routines to ensure active living.

“I want to encourage all of you to go for a thorough medical screening before engaging in any form of vigorous fitness regime to help stay healthy always,” he said.

Endorsing their core philosophy of facilitating a healthy and active lifestyle, Herbalife Ghana used the opportunity to sample the company’s products and perform some wellness and fitness evaluations.

Herbalife sells its products exclusively through a network of independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

All of its products are developed with proven nutrition science.

The company also offers an entrepreneurial counseling on a direct-selling business opportunity for both full and part-time income seekers.

