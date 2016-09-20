The Official Liquidator of DKM Microfinance Company Limited has told Citi Business News that the process of liquidation will not be affected by the injunction from one of the affected customers of the company in the Brong Ahafo region.

According to the Registrar General, Jemima Oware, the said notice to discontinue the process was served after proceedings of the first creditors' meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2016.

“The injunction will not affect the liquidation process because it is going to be moved in just two days' time. The notice also came at a time we were even done with the meeting,” she stated.

Madam Oware added, “This writ was taken without our knowledge so there was an order of interim injunction against us and basically the person is also one of the creditors of DKM.”

A customer of the DKM Microfinance secured an injunction to halt the proceedings for the first creditors meeting.

The basis was to secure a court notice for the Official Liquidator to pay customers their amounts plus interests.

Jemima Oware however tells Citi Business News payments will commence in the first week in October.

According to her, three local banks (GCB, ADB and Fidelity) have so far been contacted to facilitate the payments.

Hundreds of customers of DKM Microfinance Company Limited on Tuesday (September 20, 2016) converged on the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong Ahafo region for the first of three creditors meetings.

The meetings will end in the Upper West region on Saturday, September 24, 2016.

Also, the number of validated customers has increased from the 70,000 to an estimated 90,000.

