The hunt is on for 10 Most Promising Young Ghanaian Female Entrepreneurs

The hunt for the 10 Most Promising Young Ghanaian Female Entrepreneurs has commenced by entrepreneur and success magazine Life360degrees.

This is aimed at listing the most promising Ghanaian youth who are doing unique things to improve the economic situation of Ghana.

Prospective persons for the 2016’s top 10 Most Promising Young Ghanaian Female Entrepreneurs should be below the age of 35.

Life360degrees believes there is an incredible wave of entrepreneurship transforming economies in the African continent and Ghanaian youth are doing exceptionally good things in that area.

If you have started a business/organisation that has employed more than three Ghanaian youth send your details including your name, the name of your organisation, your mission statement, kind of service you are engaged in and a one-page motivation statement interlaced with your vision for next five years to [email protected] or visit www.life360degrees.net for further information.

You can nominate yourself or somebody. START NOW!

Deadline for nomination ends on Sunday, October 23 at exactly 12:00am