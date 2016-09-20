DPS International Ghana organises kids recitation competition

Delhi Public School (DPS) International Ghana, a leading school in Tema where quality education is provided has organised a recitation competition for some of the school children to develop their talent in public speaking.

The pupils below the age of 4 years showcased their talent by reciting wonderful poems on various topics including the environment and patriotism.

The occasion dubbed ‘Show and Tell Competition’ saw all pupils in pre-nursery, nursery, and Classes I to III taking part in the competition with great enthusiasm.

Parents and the audience who attended the 3-day event were seen beaming with satisfaction over the talents displayed by the young children as they were seen firmly glued to their seats and applauding the pupils as they took their turns respectively to present either a poem or talk about the environment or science.

Some of the young lads did experiments in osmosis and photosynthesis.

Mr. Bright Asare, a parent was full of praise for the management of the school for the programme pointing out that the event will help the kids identify the items used in the experiment, know the purpose and how to use them.

He said the programme has also given the children an exposure, saying “After the programme every child who took part in the programme can identify whatever they have seen during the event and talk about it. I am very much impressed.”

The parent was of the view that the competition will help boost the confidence of the kids.

Another parent, Mr. Kumar Chenthil said the competition will help the children to understand the use of the items.

According to him, the children will be able to learn new things they have no idea of; which is educative.

Principal, DPS International Ghana, Mr. David Raj laid emphasis on organising such events regularly in order to boost the confidence of the pupils and empower them to overcome stage-fright during public speaking.

According to him, “The activities are part and parcel of our education system and as such are required to be organised in order to increase the knowledge and competitive spirit of the kids, particularly in the present competitive world.”

“We are training them to face the current competitive world by exposing them to competition at early age.”

He was optimistic that the programme will help parents coordinate with the teachers to help share ideas for the benefit of the child.

The principal congratulated the winners and appreciated their efforts urging them to continue to show the way.

He congratulated the other participants also and expressed gratitude for the efforts put in by teachers and parents.

Mr. Raj also wished the participants a bright future, saying that this is among several extra curriculum activities the school is undertaking to prepare the children for global demands.

The DPS International established in Ghana in 2010, is affiliated to the Delhi Public School in India with 174 branches across the world including the United States.

DPS International Ghana continues to raise the flag of Ghana high in international competitions especially the spelling bee contest and the Maths competition. The school topped in both last year and this year’s national spelling bee competition and represented Ghana in the international event in the United States.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com