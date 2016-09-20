NDC Manifesto: What Govt has done, will do under Accountable Governance

The 2016 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was officially launched by President John Mahama in Sunyani on Saturday.

The 80-page document titled "Changing Lives, Transforming Ghana" was unveiled in style at the Sunyani Coronation Park with all the stalwarts of the party present.

This was done some four days after President John Mahama presented highlights of the manifesto at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

According to the manifesto "the NDC’s even more impressive record of good governance in the last few years has manifested itself in the 2015 Corruption Perception Index of Transparency Intentional among others.

The achievements of the government in the last four years under transparent and accountable governance have been outlined in the Manifesto.

Also listed are government's commitments to create jobs and transform lives from 2017-2021 if given the mandate on December 7.

The following is the full details of the NDC manifesto promises under transparent and accountable governance which also falls under the fourth of the four thematic areas the manifesto has been divided into.

THEME 4

TRANSPARENT AND ACCOUNTABLE GOVERNANCE

Ghana’s impressive record of good governance over the past two and a half decades has gained universal acclaim. The NDC’s even more impressive record of good governance in the last few years has manifested itself in the following global acknowledgements:

•2nd in Africa on the 2015 Rule of Law Index of the World Justice Project (WJP);

• 5th in Africa on the 2015 Democracy Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit;

• 7th in Africa on the 2015 Corruption Perception Index of Transparency Intentional. The NDC continues to place a lot of emphasis on transparency, accountability and participatory democracy as the pillars of good governance. We believe firmly that these pillars properly anchored in our governance system, create an enabling political space for the empowerment of both state and non-state actors.

ENHANCING THE ROLE OF PARLIAMENT

In recognition of the critical role the peoples’ representatives play in our democratic dispensation, we have committed ourselves to adequately resource Parliament to enable the people’s representatives’ discharge their constitutional mandate more effectively.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have

• Refurbished and reconfigured the historic ‘Job 600’ for use as office accommodation for Members of Parliament;

• Expanded the House Chamber and renovated it to accommodate all 275 Members of Parliament (MPs);

• Commenced implementation of the e-Parliament project;

• Continued the process of assigning Research Assistants to Members of Parliament;

• Established a Police Post at the Parliament House complex to provide enhanced security for the MPs, support staff and guests of Parliament;

• Installed a Digital Surveillance System at Parliament with CCTV cameras being manned by a detachment from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service;

• Introduced dedicated live telecast of proceedings of Parliament.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021) We will

• Continue to support the development of the human resource capacity of the Parliamentary Service;

• Give meaning to the ‘Santiago Declaration on Open Parliament’ by resourcing the Legislature to enable citizens have access to Parliamentary proceedings;

• Continue work on the e-Parliament component of the US$97 million e-Transform project;

• Continue to provide all MPs with Personal and Research Assistants with a minimum of a first degree at public expense with same tenure of office as that of the MP;

• Continue work on the construction of additional office space for 23 MPs currently without offices;

• Construct a Parliamentary Village to serve as duty posts for MPs in order to improve their security and protection.

ENHANCING THE RULE OF LAW AND JUSTICE

We are committed to enhancing transparent open government, protection of fundamental human rights, regulation enforcement, civil and criminal justice, access to justice, order and security, and anti-corruption measures.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We promised and delivered the following:

• Completed the new court complex in Accra, which houses 34 High Courts and a clinic for staff, among others;

• Provided for the transformation of the Legal Aid Board into an Independent Constitutional Body in the Constitution (Non-Entrenched Provisions) (Amendment) Bill, 2015;

• Established a High Court within the precincts of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons as a way of bringing justice closer to the people in Nsawam and its surrounding areas as well as facilitating the express hearing of criminal appeals filed before the court under the ‘Justice for All’ programme;

• Implemented the e-Justice Project, including provision of video conferencing and tele- presence equipment;

• Accepted and commenced the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Judgment Debts;

• Actively defended, locally and internationally, cases that could potentially have led to judgment debt and by so doing prevented the payment of over GHC3.8 Billion.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Continue to support the Judicial Council in its efforts to strengthen and enforce the Code of Conduct for judicial officers;

• Continue to enhance the Criminal Justice Delivery System by appointing District Attorneys (DAs) for the Metropolises, Municipalities and Districts for the first time in the country’s history;

• Ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the Constitution Review Commission as approved in the Government White Paper;

• Collaborate with the Judicial Council to strengthen the capacity of the Justices of the Superior Courts of Judicature to deal with new and emerging issues;

• Continue and scale up the implementation of the ‘Justice for All’ programme.

COMBATING CORRUPTION

A moral and just society is a benchmark for good governance. Consequently, we have supported open investigations, exposed wrong-doing and initiated criminal prosecutions in a non- discriminatory manner.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have introduced the National Anti- Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) and enacted the Legislative Instrument under the Public Office Holders (Assets Declaration and Disqualification) Act as two of the key measures to fight corruption. We also undertook the following activities and programmes:

• Set up a Commission of Inquiry with a Sole Commissioner to investigate issues relating to Judgment Debts, and its far-reaching recommendations are being implemented;

• Inaugurated a High Level Implementation Committee that is overseeing the implementation of NACAP. The first review was completed in 2015;

• Collaborated with the Chief Justice in efforts to restore public confidence in the Judiciary following media revelations of alleged misconduct;

• Made gains in the fight against cocoa smuggling through successful prosecution of offenders;

• Conducted a robust defence of all cases brought against government within Ghana and abroad to prevent the payment of unjustified judgment debts amounting to over GHC3.8 billion;

• Actively collaborated with the Financial Intelligence Centre to combat money laundering;

• Drafted and submitted to Parliament for passage the Witness Protection Bill, Conduct of Public Officers Bill, Right to Information Bill and the Whistle-Blowers (Amendment) Bill;

• Established a Citizens’ Complaints Centre in the National Capital, Accra, to collate data on complaints of corruption, mismanagement and other related matters.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Continue to support the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) to monitor and co-ordinate the effective implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP);

• Establish in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, a Unit dedicated to anti- corruption prosecutions, working with the anti-corruption institutions;

• Continue to support the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to combat money laundering and terrorist financing within the existing legislative framework;

• Continue to take measures to actively fight corruption;

• Support effective investigations and prosecution of corrupt conduct as well as recovery of stolen assets;

• Create civic awareness to enable the public demand accountability from public officials;

• Promote integrity in the public sector by motivating and rewarding honest public officers;

• Strengthen Anti-Corruption and Law Enforcement institutions.

IMPACT OF CYBER SPACE ON NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Like other countries, Ghana is increasingly reliant on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for the progress of the nation. By exploiting the advantages created by automation, networked computers and digital communication the economy has been stimulated and growth enhanced. Management of the national electricity grid benefits from ICT, election results are efficiently transmitted, a national database of biometric records of citizens has been developed and the banking sector utilizes ICT to improve the efficiency of payment systems.

However even as ICT opens up access and simplifies information management, criminal elements continue to probe the systems to identify weaknesses that can be exploited. Protecting our national systems from criminal intrusion, what is called cyber security, has become the most critical national security objective in the near future. There are significant exposure risks in the use of the internet, such as when Government officials transmit confidential information utilizing insecure or unprotected private networks.

But by far the most critical need is how to secure our sensitive information and databases from cyber-attacks. The cyber security objective is to safeguard the integrity of our ICT infrastructure by eliminating

• Hacking, which is the unauthorized entry and exploitation of the information in databases;

• Mobile phone fraud;

• Financial fraud (Sakawa) and money laundering;

• The use of our ICT assets to promote terrorist activities. The NDC intends to implement a national cyber security policy and strategy to secure the data in Ghana’s networks and help protect sensitive Government data, including information about individuals.

Governments are unable to fully regulate activities over the internet because it does not occur in the physical environment, which is easy to control in the nation-state. In Ghana, this weakness is compounded by weak and uncoordinated responses to threats to the national information infrastructure.

The pace of technology development has left many national institutions with technical capacity deficits. Law enforcement in particular is vulnerable and is under pressure to respond, but is yet to be adequately equipped with tools and technical capacity to manage the specialized cases emerging. The next NDC administration plans to confront four critical tasks:

• Improve the awareness of the risks confronting the country;

• Create the capacity to develop and manage the structures needed to combat cyber-crime;

• Enhance international cooperation by establishing a network with key partners in the global cyber security system;

• Establish an elite national cyber security unit to coordinate cyber security operations, harness existing skills and facilities and develop an operational plan to combat the threats that will be identified.

FIGHTING NARCO-TERRORISM

We have maintained our strong stance against narcotics trafficking and have demonstrated our firm commitment to making Ghana a no-go area for drug traffickers and their hirelings.

We have restored confidence in Ghana’s ability to collaborate with stakeholders, nationally and internationally to relentlessly combat narcotics trafficking.

This is demonstrated by the very effective anti narco-terrorism campaign waged by the NDC Government. Consistent with our commitment, we were able to achieve the following in the last four years:

• Laid the Narcotics Control Commission Bill before Parliament to convert the Narcotics Control Board into a Commission with more effective and regulatory powers;

• Substantially increased NACOB’s staff strength to enable it discharge its mandate;

• Established a NACOB surveillance centre at the Tema Fishing Harbour;

• Empowered NACOB to undertake campaigns to create awareness about the negative effects of drugs;

• Instituted significant preventive and remedial mechanisms.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Step up international cooperation in the fight against the narcotics trade;

• Complete the process of converting NACOB into a commission, and empower it to

heighten vigilance and intensify the campaign of creating awareness about the disastrous effects of drug abuse;

• Strengthen the collaboration between NACOB and the Food and Drugs Authority in drug enforcement.

DEEPENING DECENTRALISATION AND LOCAL GOVERNANCE

Having introduced the most comprehensive decentralisation policy in the 4th Republic, the NDC Government continues to implement reforms and develop the local government sector in the bid to bring government closer to the people, so as to respond to the development aspirations of the citizenry.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have

• Formulated a new National Decentralisation Policy Framework (2015 - 2019);

• Commenced the implementation of the new National Decentralisation Action Plan (2015 - 2019);

• Submitted to Parliament a draft Consolidated Local Governance Bill to consolidate and harmonise the following laws:

o District Assemblies Common Fund Act, 1993 (Act 455);

o Local Government Act, 1993 (Act 462);

o National Development Planning (System) Act, 1994 (Act 480);

o Local Government Service Act, 2003 (Act 656);

o Internal Audit Agency Act, 2003 (Act 658);

• Trained Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assembly (MMDA) staff in Public Financial Management, Social Accountability, Project Management and Human Resource Management;

• Established Internal Audit Units in all MMDAs to streamline and ensure accountable use of resources;

• Signed performance contracts with

Metropolitan, Municipal, District Coordinating Directors (MMDCDs) and Heads of Department to promote more efficient and effective service delivery;

• Developed the Local Economic Development (LED) Policy and the accompanying manual to help MMDAs mainstream LED activities into their Medium Term Development Plans;

• Implemented the Composite Budgeting System in all 216 District Assemblies;

• Provided for the decentralisation of the Department of Women, Department of Children, Statistical Service, Rent Control Unit and the School Feeding Programme into Departments of MMDAs.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Fully implement the National Decentralization Policy Framework II (2015-2019) and the National Decentralization Action Plan II (2015- 2019);

• Strengthen the Urban, Zonal, Town and Area Council and Unit Committee system to make it more effective;

• Initiate processes to implement the Constitution Review Commission’s recommendation to pay Assembly Members’ allowances;

• Implement the Constitution Review Commission’s recommendation to have MMDCEs elected;

• Promote performance-based competition among MMDAs;

• Implement the Local Economic Development and the Public Private Partnership concepts in the districts;

• Modernise major markets in the districts;

• Direct MMDAs to organise ‘Accountability Forums’ to give voice to the public, Civil Society Organisations and other non-state actors in local level governance;

• Set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the creation of new regions, with the intention to increase the number of regions to fifteen;

• Implement the programme for the decentralisation of the following either by devolution or de-concentration according to the National Decentralisation Policy Framework 2015 to 2019:

o Registry of Births and Deaths

o Ghana Library Board

o National Youth Authority

o Department of Co-operatives

o Department of Town and Country Planning

o Ghana Education Service

o Ghana Health Service

o National Disability Council

o Food and Drugs Authority

o Public Records and Archival Administration Department

o National Peace Council

o Registrar-General’s Department

o Legal Aid Scheme

• Vigorously implement the framework for inter-service/inter-sectoral collaboration and cooperation at the district, regional and national levels;

• Work with the National Labour Commission and other partners to Enact and operationalise the Local Government (Borrowing) Bill to enable MMDAs borrow for infrastructure projects and other investment- related activities;

• Implement the modified procedure for the emergence of MMDCEs as contained in the Government White Paper on the Constitution Review Commission (CRC) report;

• Complete the property-addressing component of the Street Naming and Property Addressing Project and ensure electronic mapping.

• Modernise major local markets in the districts.

ENHANCING PUBLIC SECTOR REFORM

We recognise that our Transformation Agenda can be implemented more successfully through a public sector that is responsive, efficient and effective. It is for this reason that the NDC Government began rationalising and redefining structures and roles of state institutions to bring about systematic and sustainable change in service delivery.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have

• Established a Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) at the Presidency to ensure implementation of Government’s strategic policies, projects and programmes;

• Formulated a new Public Sector Reform Strategy (2016 – 2020);

• Established Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the public service;

• Established a Human Resource Management and Information System alongside GIFMIS;

• Initiated Payroll Reform Programmes rooted in technology to rid the public service of ‘ghost’ names;

• Scaled up e-Governance to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Implement the Public Sector Reform Strategy (2016 – 2020);

• Enhance supervision and productivity in the public service;

• Consolidate and enhance the public service- wide Human Resource Management Information Systems (HRMIS);

• Promote excellence in human resource management to deliver timely and responsive public service to the citizenry. We also commit ourselves to

• Coordinate all public sector reform initiatives in MDAs contained in the Public Sector Reform Strategy (PSRS);

• Implement the African Charter of Values and Principles of Public Administration;

• Implement and coordinate Service Delivery Improvement Programmes;

• Implement the National Action Plan of Ghana Open Government Partnership (OGP) initiative;

• Ensure the establishment of a performance contracting regime for sub-vented agencies.

INDEPENDENT CONSTITIONAL BODIES

The NDC acknowledges the significant contributions of Independent Constitutional Bodies (ICB), namely the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Electoral Commission (EC), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the National Media Commission and the Audit Service to our democratic process.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We ensured the operational independence of these bodies consistent with our belief in the rule of law and good governance.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Provide adequate resources to the Independent Constitutional Bodies by ensuring the establishment of the Independent Constitutional Bodies Fund recommended by the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC);

• Establish the Independent Emoluments Commission to determine the emoluments of all public offices including Chairpersons and members of the ICBs as recommended by the CRC;

• Continue with reforms in the legal service and justice sector;

• Transform the Legal Aid Board into an Independent Constitutional Body to be funded in the same manner as other ICBs as recommended by the CRC.

THE MEDIA The NDC considers the media as partners in national development. That is why we have continued to be attentive to their constructive criticisms to shape policies and programmes. To this end, we will continue to work towards building a free and just society where free speech is cherished and encouraged.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have

• Continued to expand the frontiers of press freedom;

• Issued licences for the establishment of over 226 FM stations and 38 television stations;

• Established a Media Development Fund;

• Assisted the media with ICT equipment;

• Completed the draft Broadcasting Bill for passage;

• Developed the policy to guide the implementation of digital broadcasting and to provide for related matters;

• Placed existing television broadcasting houses in Greater Accra and Ashanti regions on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform free of charge;

• Laid the Right to Information Bill in Parliament for enactment.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Support the National Media Commission (NMC) to decentralise its operations;

• Provide the National Media Commission with a permanent and befitting office;

• Commit more resources to the Media Development Fund for more capacity building initiatives;

• Enactment of the Broadcasting Bill;

• Implement the Right to Information Bill when passed by Parliament.

• Provide free set-up boxes (decoders) to vulnerable households;

• Reduce capital expenditure in television broadcasting through the implementation of the digital migration process;

• Ensure complete Analogue Switch Off.

NATIONAL SECURITY

The NDC is committed and will continue to implement policies that ensure not only the peace and security of the citizenry but also maintenance of law and order. New and global security threats such as terrorism and cyber security issues have emerged and intensified but have been effectively prevented and combated.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have

• Increased the numerical strength of the Police Service from 23,204 in 2012 to 32,117 in 2014 resulting in a current Police/Population Ratio (PPR) of 1:724 as against 1:1,100 in 2010; • Increased police visibility in our communities;

• Substantially increased logistics, vehicular and equipment support to the Ghana Police Service;

• Established a Marine Police unit;

• Constructed residential accommodation for the Police, Bureau of National Investigations and the military among others;

• Installed Border Surveillance System (CCTV and WIFI Systems) at strategically selected Border Control Points across the country;

• Extended the e-Immigration project to the key points of entry at the Kotoka International Airport, Tema, Elubo, Aflao, and Paga;

• Laid the Prisons Service Bill and the National Disaster Management Organisation Bill in Parliament for passage;

• Adopted a National Migration Policy;

• Provided fire tenders and modern fire-fighting equipment to the Ghana National Fire Service.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Support the police in the maintenance of law and order, as well as the protection of lives and property;

• Continue recruitment and training of SWAT and crack counter terrorism operations squad;

• Continue to strengthen the capacity of the Police to combat emerging threats such as cybercrime, terrorism and child and human trafficking;

• Harmonise the laws on small arms and light weapons;

• Continue to pursue programmes to decongest the prisons;

• Pass the Ghana Immigration Service (Amendment) Regulations;

• Provide fire service with equipment for fighting fire in high-rise buildings;

• Install scanners at all major overland border crossing points;

• Continue to enhance the capacity of NADMO to prevent and manage disasters;

• Enact and implement the Prisons (Amendment) Bill;

• Construct new remand blocks in existing prisons in order to separate remand prisoners from convicted prisoners;

• Refurbish all existing prisons to improve ventilation and deepen skills acquisition and education opportunities for convicts;

• Move Kumasi prison from its current location to a new modern medium security prison to serve the Northern part of the country;

• Provide command and operational vehicles for the Fire Service, Prisons and Immigration services;

• Provide modern communication equipment for all security services;

• Construct hospitals for the remaining security services, Prisons, Fire Service, Immigration and Customs.

TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

The Ghana Armed Forces has been retooled and motivated. It remains ready at all times to protect the territorial integrity of our motherland. Its professionalism and effectiveness, nationally and internationally, is well known and appreciated. It has contributed to the maintenance of peace and stability in Ghana and ensured the protection of our marine resources including the offshore hydrocarbon fields.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have

• Adopted peaceful means in resolving maritime disputes; • Effectively provided security for our oil installations in our continental shelf and exclusive economic zones;

• Established the Forward Operating Base at Ezilimbu in the Western Region;

• Constructed a new hangar in Tamale;

• Established the West African Maritime Zone “F”;

• Provided additional housing units for the Ghana Armed Forces.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Continue our heightened vigilance to keep at bay threats from terrorists and mercenaries;

• Ensure that processes towards the peaceful resolution of all maritime disputes are brought to a successful conclusion;

• Ensure closer collaboration among the Ghana Navy, the Marine Police Unit and other agencies to protect our oil and gas and other maritime assets;

• Be proactive in the protection of key strategic installations throughout the country;

• Increase the numerical strength of the Ghana Armed Forces and continue to provide the needed up to date logistics to facilitate and enhance performance;

• Assist the Ghana Air Force to establish a flight training school in Tamale as a centre of excellence for West Africa.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Ghana’s foreign policy will continue to be that of positive neutrality. We will also emphasise economic diplomacy. The commitment to peace and security in the West African sub-region is paramount in our inter-regional diplomatic relations.

This obliges us to support political stability of neighbouring countries and uphold all Ghana’s commitments to the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, African Union (AU), the Commonwealth, ECOWAS, and other international organizations of which we are members.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have

• Ensured, under the leadership of President Mahama as Chair of ECOWAS, peace and stability in Guinea Bissau, Togo, Mali and Burkina Faso when their peace and stability was threatened;

• Worked to finalise the Common External Tariff which is ensuring the establishment of an ECOWAS Customs Union and the framework for the implementation of the ECOWAS Biometric ID System;

• Led a coordinated effort to mobilise against Boko Haram;

• Led an internationally integrated effort to galvanise finance and logistics and hosted the United Nations Ebola Emergency Response (UNMEER) Mission in Accra, Ghana to end the scourge of Ebola Virus Disease in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone;

• Worked towards a continental free trade area in 2017 and also supported continental integration by introducing elements of the AU Agenda 2063 into our national development;

• Upheld Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s dream of achieving a truly free Cuba and the establishment of a Palestinian State;

• Signed the US$498 Million Second Compact

under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) focusing on the power sector;

• Been honoured to have President John Mahama co-chairing the group of Eminent Advocates of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Increase collaboration with relevant external organisations to fight international terrorism, cyber-attacks and piracy, especially in the West African Sub-region;

• Combat money laundering, narcotics trade and human trafficking;

• Intensify our focus on Ghanaians abroad and people of African descent through diaspora engagements to tap into their rich experience and also bring investments into Ghana;

• Leverage economic and technological opportunities for sustainable development;

• Support the creation of a continental free trade area in 2017;

• Accelerate economic and social integration with regional and sub-regional states and promote rules-based and equitable International Trading System;

• Continue to promote international peace and sustainable development.

