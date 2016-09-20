The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has urged members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work tirelessly for the party to win the 2016 general election and keep the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in opposition.

He has thus urged the supporters to be vigilant and “intensify the door to door, window to window, market to market, church to church, mosque to mosque, village to village, town to town and city to city” campaign, to ensure one touch-victory for President Mahama and the party's parliamentary candidates.

The Chief of Staff, who is currently touring the Upper West Region to sustain and whip up enthusiasm among the rank and file of the NDC, said the party cannot afford to lose December 7 polls.

Try me-Nana Addo to Ghanaians

Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the electorate to try him in this year's elections after two failed attempts at the presidency.

Speaking on various campaign tours, the NPP flagbearer appealed to Ghanaians to give him the chance in the December polls to lead the country for a prosperous future for the citizenry.

But Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, said the electorate should not try anybody in the upcoming elections because President Mahama has demonstrated enough capability in transforming the lives of the people and the country's economy.

Campaigning for President Mahama who is currently in New York, USA, for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Mr. Debrah said the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is working assiduously to transform Ghana and Change lives through workable and tested policies.

“Countries like China, Malaysia or Singapore have achieved more because they kept a particular government that was doing something right to continue,” Julius Debrah noted, adding that “being a president should not be premised on trial and error.”

According to him, the Mahama administration is already transforming Ghana through massive infrastructural projects and this is being acknowledged by the chiefs and people across the country.

“There is every justification to keep President Mahama and the NDC in power for another eight years,” he added.

Mr. Debrah implored the rank and file of the governing party to intensify their engagement with the people and to explain the party's manifesto to the people to make certain NDC's victory on December 7, 2016.

Mr. Debrah said the next NDC administration under President Mahama will enhance the agricultural sector and make it attractive to Ghanaians, especially the youth.

According to him, the Mahama administration intends to improve the systems of agriculture by introducing modern farming implements to make farming appealing.

He explained that, the government will take advantage of all arable lands lying fallow and put them to good use as well as enhance the agriculture-mechanized centers across the country.

By: Awudu Mahama/ghelections.com/Ghana