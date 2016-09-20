Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Africa | 20 September 2016 16:30 CET

Risk of genocide, crimes against humanity in Burundi: UN probe

By AFP
Burundian security forces patrol the streets of Bujumbura in April 2016. By Onesphore Nibigira (AFP/File)
Burundian security forces patrol the streets of Bujumbura in April 2016. By Onesphore Nibigira (AFP/File)

Geneva (AFP) - Burundi's government is behind systematic human rights violations, including executions and torture, UN investigators said Tuesday, warning of possible crimes against humanity and the looming risk of "genocide".

"Gross human rights violations have and are taking place, committed primarily by state agents and those linked to them," the investigators concluded in a report, stressing that they could "not exclude that some instances of these gross human rights violations amount to crimes against humanity."

"Given the country's history, the danger of the crime of genocide also looms large," the report warned.

