Presidency Not About Experiment - Chief of Staff

The destiny of Ghana does not rely on trial and error leaders but in systems that work, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has said.

According to him, the presidency is about implementing programs and policies that impact on the lives of the people positively and not about "trial and error".

The leader of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo Addo has called on Ghanaians to try him as president, but Mr. Debrah says the presidency is too serious to experiment with.

The Chief of Staff who is in the Upper East region to represent the President, who is in New York for the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), said the NDC government is working assiduously to transform Ghana and change lives through workable and tested policies.

"Countries like China, Malaysia or Singapore have achieved more because they kept a particular government that was doing something right to continue. Being a president should not be premised on trial and error," the chief of staff stated.

He noted that as has been acknowledged by chiefs and people across the country, there is enough justification to retain the President and the NDC in power for another term.

He goaded the rank and file of the party to intensify their engagement and explain the manifesto of the party to the people to make victory on December 7, a certainty.

He used the occasion to encourage party supporters to be vigilant and work to enable the President and the NDC win to enable them continue with the good works they are doing.

He noted that the next NDC government would enhance the agriculture sector and make it attractive to all, especially the youth.