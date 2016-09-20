NDC Manifesto: What Govt has done, will do under infrastructure

The 2016 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was officially launched by President John Mahama in Sunyani on Saturday.

The 80-page document titled "Changing Lives, Transforming Ghana" was unveiled in style at the Sunyani Coronation Park with all the stalwarts of the party present.

This was done some four days after President John Mahama presented highlights of the manifesto at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

According to the manifesto, the results of government's massive infrastructure expansion which has impacted on the quality of life of the people is obvious.

The government has promised to use latest developments in science and technology "to provide the impetus for accelerated infrastructure development" if it is retained.

The achievements of the government in the last four years in the Infrastructure have been outlined in the Manifesto. Also listed are government's commitments to create jobs and transform lives from 2017-2021 if given the mandate on December 7.

The following is the full details of the NDC manifesto promises on the Infrastructure which also falls under the third of four thematic areas the manifesto has been divided into, infrastructure for accelerated development.

THEME 3

Infrastructure for Accelerated Development.

The results of our massive infrastructure expansion programme can be seen across the country. Its impact on the quality of life of our people is obvious.

Notwithstanding the significant gains made, the NDC is poised to accelerate the provision of infrastructure to deepen the social and economic benefits of our transformation programme.

In the next four years, the NDC government will adopt new developments in science and technology to provide impetus for accelerated infrastructure development.

WATER

Our investment in water supply has significantly improved in terms of the percentage of our population that currently has access to clean water. We have invested over $1.1 billion in water supply, resulting in an increase in urban water coverage from 58.5% to 76%.

Rural water coverage has also increased from 56.5% to 76%. The extent of the improvement in the coverage is depicted in the table below. The remarkable achievement demonstrates our commitment to the social democratic principle of equity in the

provision of social services. Based on our current programme, we expect universal coverage by 2025.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

Major achievements in the water sector under our 2012 Manifesto commitments include:

• Kpone Water Supply Expansion Project

• Kpong Intake Rehabilitation Project

• Accra-Tema Metropolitan Area Supply Project

• Teshie-Nungua Sea-Water Desalination Plant

• Asante Mampong Water Project

• Kyebi, Anyinam, Osenase, Apedwa and Kwabeng Water Projects

• Nsawam Water Project

• Five-District Water Project – Phases I and 2

• Akim-Oda-Akwatia-Winneba Water Project



• Konongo-Kumawu-Kwahu Water Project

• Wa Water Project

• North Tongu Water Project

• Adaklu Water Project

• Navrongo Water Project

• Small Town Water Systems across all regions

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021) We will

• Complete all ongoing water supply projects;

• Provide clean water to district capitals;

• Expand water projects in Yendi, Damongo, Saboba and others;

• Provide clean water to all major health and educational facilities;

• Protect water bodies to ensure that they continue to provide sources of clean water and sustainable micro-climate.

SUSTAINABLE POWER

Sustainable power is at the heart of our accelerated growth.

Ghana faced successive periods (1983, 1998 and 2006/2007) of prolonged load shedding and the recent power supply shortfall underscored the deficit in power generation.

To prevent recurrence, we have taken bold steps to fix the problem by improving generation, transmission and distribution of power in the last four years. In line with the ‘Energy for All’ programme, about 3,000 communities have been connected to the national grid, raising access from 54% in 2008 to over 81% in 2015.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

Since 2012, the following projects in the power sector have been completed or are at various stages of completion:

• 110Megawatts steam component of the T2 Power Plant at Aboadze

• 250Megawatts Ameri Power Plant

• 225Megawatts Karpower Barge

• 220Megawatts Kpone Thermal Plant

• 180Megawatts First Stage of Sunon Asogli Phase II

• 38Megawatts TTP Plant

• 2Megawatts Solar Power Plant at Navrongo

• 8Megawatts at Kaleo in the Upper West Region

• 180Megawatts Second Stage of Sunon Asogli Phase II

• 340Megawatts Thermal Power Plant at Kpone by CenPower

• 20Megawatts Solar Power Plant at Mankoadze

• 370Megawatts dual fuel Thermal Plant at Tema by AKSA

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

Given current economic and population growth projections, we commit ourselves to meeting the growing national demand for power estimated to grow at about 12% per annum and work to make Ghana the power hub of West Africa. In the next four years, we will:

• Increase our stock of power generation assets;

• Continue to develop more sustainable power sources and encourage energy conservation;

• Increase generation capacity in excess of 5,000 Megawatts by 2021 and achieve universal access to electricity by 2025. Some of the targeted projects are: o Construction of the 186 Megawatts Takoradi 4 Project; o Expansion of VRA and CENIT thermal plants at Tema by 126 Megawatts; o Construction of 450 Megawatts thermal power plant at Domunli;

• Construction of 700 Megawatts Clean Coal Power Project at Ekumfi Aboano. We will also ensure the construction of the following:

• 240Megawatts Amandi Power Project;

• 1,000Megawatts GE Ghana 1000 Power Project;

• 360Megawatts thermal power plant at Aboadze by Jacobsen Energy Ltd. We will further ensure that our planning and building regulations incorporate sustainable energy conservation in buildings at the design and construction stages.

Renewable Energy In line with the Renewable Energy Act, 2011 (Act 832) we will

• Increase Solar Power generation to 200Megawatts;

• Continue and expand 200,000 roof top solar project;

• Support the Volta River Authority to construct a 75Megawatt Wind Park along the eastern corridor of the Greater Accra Region to generate power from wind;

• Work with independent power producers to commence the 150Megawatt Wind Farm project at Ayitepa in the Eastern Region;

• Commence work on a 12 Megawatt grid- connected Solar Plant in the Upper West Region;

• Operationalize the first 100Megawatt biomass electricity generation in collaboration with Norweigian investor.

OIL AND GAS

Ghana’s oil and gas sector has been significantly transformed under the NDC Government. Relevant laws have been promulgated to promote and regulate activities in the industry. These laws have created a transparent oil and gas production and management regime.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have

• Enacted the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2011 (Act 815), the Petroleum Commission Act, 2011 (Act 821) and the Petroleum Local Content and Local Participation Regulations 2013 (L.I.2204);

• Completed the Atuabo Gas Plant;

• Commenced development of the Tweneboa- Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN) fields;

• Commenced development of the ENI/Vitol Sankofa fields;

• Progressed in the installation of FPSO Prof. J.E.A Mills as part of the development of the TEN fields.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Complete the 150km reverse flow pipeline from the Aboadze power enclave to facilitate the transmission of dense gas to power plants in Tema;

• Implement Phase II of the Gas Processing Plant project in preparation for the Greater Jubilee development;

• Encourage more investment in exploration and production of oil and gas;

• Support the private sector to establish petrochemical plants;

• Construct a new and bigger Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) pipeline to the jetty at Tema for more efficient discharge, storage and distribution of LPG;

• Construct a second and bigger Single Point Mooring for petroleum products to ensure greater efficiency in the delivery of petroleum products into the country and to also make Ghana the petroleum hub for the sub-region;

• Build a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure to ensure continuous supply of natural gas to power plants;

• Ramp up production at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to its full capacity of 60,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd);

• Construct a new 100,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd) refinery at the site of TOR based on the vision to make Ghana the hub for downstream petroleum production in West Africa;

• Encourage BOST and GOIL to implement a door to door LPG delivery system;

• Complete the 2D land seismic survey in the Volta Basin.

We will pursue initiatives to enhance the following:

• Accountability and transparency in oil and gas resource governance;

• Efficiency in exploration and production of oil and gas resources;

• An enabling environment to attract necessary investment into the industry;

• Opportunities to progressively increase local participation in mainstream operations of the sector;

• Promote environmental, social and human rights to a standard that underpins sustainable development;

• Improve policy formulation and regulatory capacity of key public institutions in the oil and gas sector;

• Increase and strengthen local technical skills in Ghana’s emerging oil and gas sector, in line with the Petroleum Local Content and Local Participation Regulations, 2013 (L.I.2204), particularly in critical areas such as drilling, seabed safety, production, operation and maintenance engineering, diving and under- sea welding.

ROADS

There has been unprecedented expansion in the road network of Ghana since 2009. We have constructed modern, durable and better roads across the length and breadth of the country. This has ensured the free movement of goods and services, and widened access to markets.

Some of the major roads projects, completed or ongoing, include:

• Giffard Road (Greater Accra Region)

• Kasoa Interchange and related works (Central Region)

• Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange Project (Greater Accra Region)

• Completion of Sofoline interchange project (Kumasi, Ashanti Region)

• Awoshie-Pokuase Road (Greater Accra Region)

• Burma Camp Roads 1 & 2(Greater Accra Region)

• Pedestrian footbridges at Tetteh Quarshie, Mallam and Shiashie (Greater Accra Region)

• Pedestrian footbridges at KNUST Junction, Kumasi (Ashanti Region)

• Kansawrodo Bypass, Takoradi (Western Region)

• Kasoa Bypass Road Project (Central Region)

• Agona-Junction-Elubo Road (Western Region)

• Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayamfuri road (Western Region)

• Buipe-Tamale Road (Northern Region)

• Fufulso-Sawla Road (Northern Region)

• Tetteh Quarshie-Madina Road (Greater Accra Region)

• Madina-Pantang Road (Greater Accra Region)

• Ayamfuri-Asawinso Road (Western Region)

• Eastern Corridor Road – Dodo-Pepesu- Nkwanta, Asikuma Junction-Kpeve, Nkwanta- Oti-Damanko, Oti-Damanko-Nakpanduri (Volta Region)

• Adidome-Adaklu-Ho Road (Volta Region)

• Ho-Fume Road (Volta Region)

• Nkawkaw-Atibie Road (Eastern Region)

• Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwokrom Road (Brong Ahafo Region)

• Adomi Bridge Rehabilitation (Eastern Region)

• Accra-Tema Asphaltic overlay (Greater Accra Region)

• Takoradi Asphaltic overlay (Western Region)

• Nsawam-Apedwa Road (southbound) (Eastern Region)

• Assin Praso-Bekwai Road, (Central/Ashanti Regions)

• Nadowli-Lawra Road (Upper West Region)

• Navrongo-Tumu Road (Upper East/Upper West Regions)

• Navrongo-Tono, Bolgatanga-Bongo and Winkongo-Tongo Road (Upper East Region)

• Bolgatanga-Bawku Road (Upper East Region) Other road construction initiatives are;

• The implementation of the District Capital and Major Town Roads Improvement Programme in the Volta, Central, Eastern, Ashanti, Northern and Upper West Regions. Some of the selected district capitals and major town roads being rehabilitated are Aflao, Mafi Kumasi, Nyakrom, Moree, Akim Tafo, Somanya, Fomena-Old Ayaase, Bole and Gwollu;

• The Cocoa Roads Programme, under which over 50 contracts have been awarded in the cocoa growing regions of the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Western, Central, Volta and Eastern Regions;

• The Feeder Roads Bridge Programme (FRBP) under which 120 bridges have been completed including bridges over the River Densu on the Tetegu Junction-Tetegu road, the River Menu on the Nsuta-Ketsi-Koensim-Domeabra road, and the River Narkwa-Ochi on the Ajumako- Abeadzi-Gomoa Olefeku road.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

In the next four years, we will accelerate the expansion of road network by

• Completing on-going road projects;

• Commencing work on the dualization of all our major highways, beginning with the Accra-Kumasi highway;

• Improving the network of roads between regional and district capitals;

• Improving access roads to major health facilities;

• Creating more road linkages between various communities, especially areas with significant economic potential such as the Shai Osudoku roads, Tema-Manhean-Bankuman-TOR- Aluworks-Kpone roads, and the Kpone-Michel Camp and Kwabenya-Kitase roads;

• Dualisation of the Accra- Cape Coast- Takoradi Road

• Dualisation of the Tema- Afienya Road

• Construction of the Ekye Amanfrom- Donkorkrom Road

• Constructing community roads in Mataheko, Russia, Soko, Peki and Zamramaline in Accra;

• Improving road and drainage in our cities and towns including asphaltic surfacing, where necessary;

• Continuing work on the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway and Interchanges;

• Commencing work on two bridges over the motorway from Flower Pot Round-About on the Spintex Road into East Legon and from Klagon into Ashaiman;

• Commencing construction of the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange;

• Constructing an interchange at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region;

• Commencing construction of Accra, Kumasi and Tamale outer ring roads;

• Completing work on the Eastern Corridor Road;

• Remodeling the Western Corridor Road;

• Continuing work on the Bolga-Bawku Road;

• Continuing the improvement of roads in the cocoa-growing areas under the Cocoa Roads improvement programme;

• Creating access and improving roads leading to major tourism sites such as the Kakum National Park in the Central Region, Wli Falls in the Volta Region and Lake Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region;

• Installing solar-powered traffic lights at selected junctions and providing road-line markings and appropriate road signs to improve traffic management and road safety. In addition, we will

• Continue to improve access to our rural communities, farms and other socio-economic centres by providing about 50 bridges on selected feeder roads which are rendered impassable during the rainy seasons;

• Continue to improve the condition of the national road network and provide safe and reliable trunk road network by implementing the following road projects:

o Tumu-Han (Upper West Region) o Chuchuliga-Sandema-Wiase (Upper East Region)

o Navrongo-Chuchiliga-Tumu (Upper East/ Upper West Regions)

o Daboya-Mankarigu-Wiase (Northern/Upper East Regions)

o Dorimon-Black Volta (Northern Region)

o Wa-Walewale (Upper West/Northern Regions)



o Walembelle-Santijan (Northern Region)

o Prang-Kintampo (BrongAhafo Region)

o Karaga-Gushiegu (Northern Region)

o Nkwanta-Oti Damanko (Volta Region)

o Sakpiegu-Chereponi (Northern Region)

o Juapong-Adidome (Volta Region)

o Dodowa-Afienya (Greater Accra Region)

o Apedwa-Bunso (Eastern Region)

o Todome-Tongor Dzemeni (Volta Region)

o Akwetey-Waya-Mafi Kumasi (Volta Region)

o Asankragua-Mumuni Junction-Mumuni (Western Region)

o Biriwa-Asafora-Nsanfo-Nkramofokrom (Central Region)

o Waya-Akatsi (Volta Region)

o Wenchi-Sampa Phase III (Dibibi-Sampa) (Brong Ahafo Region)

o Berekum-Nsawkaw Phase II (Brong Ahafo Region)

TRANSPORT

Significant improvements have been achieved in all the transport sub-sectors namely maritime and inland water, aviation, railway and road transport.

Maritime & Inland Water Recent developments in the commercial trade and oil and gas sectors have resulted in major demand for port facilities. Ongoing expansion of the ports is aimed at providing the necessary physical facilities to respond to the increase in vessel traffic by providing increased container handling capacity and additional berths, among others.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

• Major expansion works at Takoradi port including extension of the breakwater and dredging, reclamation and construction of the quay wall;

• Over US$1.3 billion expansion works at Tema port including

Circle Interchange

o A Bulk Cargo Handling Jetty;

o Dredging, reclamation and construction of breakwater and container terminals;

o Access road from the port to the motorway and

o Expansion works on the motor way from four to six lanes;

• A new Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS);

• Three units of 50-seater Passenger Ferries on the Volta Lake and one unit passenger/cargo ferry for cross-ferry services.

To complete the advances being made in maritime transport, we have enacted the Maritime Pollution Act, 2016 to improve security and reduce pollution in Ghana’s Maritime jurisdiction.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

To accelerate the rate of maritime infrastructural development, we will

• Continue to invest in the modernisation, expansion and improvement of our ports;

• Support the revival of the Black Star Line as a subsidiary of GPHA to increase employment opportunities for Ghanaian seafarers;

• Commission pre-feasibility study on the potential of a deep-sea port at Keta;

• Construct improved landing sites on the Volta Lake;

• As part of the Eastern Corridor Multi-modal Transport Project, upgrade the Akosombo and Buipe Ports with modern equipment to ensure efficiency of transportation on the Volta Lake;

• Continue the removal of tree stumps from the Volta Lake to facilitate bulk haulage of cargo from Akosombo to the three northern regions as well as neighboring countries;

• Work with the International Maritime Organisation to improve safety in Ghana’s territorial waters, in line with our international obligations;

• Develop a holistic transport security policy manual.

Aviation

Significant investments have been made in the aviation sector to expand facilities and cater for passenger throughput.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

Some of our achievements are

• Construction of an ultra-modern terminal at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA);

• Refurbishment and expansion of the arrival hall at KIA;

• Completion of the first phase of the Kumasi International Airport;

• Completion of the first phase of the Tamale International Airport;

• Upgrading of the Wa Airstrip;

• Commencement of work on the Ho Airport. Other interventions include

• Processing the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (Amendment) Bill for enactment to ensure safety at our airports and in our airspace;

• Ratification by Parliament of a number of international protocols on aviation.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Complete ongoing projects at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA);

• Complete the construction of Terminal Three at the Kotoka International Airport;

• Construct Phase II of the Kumasi International Airport to include a new terminal building and an extension of runway to accommodate medium wide bodied jets;

• Complete the bulk cargo handling jetty project at KIA;

• Construct Phase II of the Tamale International Airport to include new passenger and Hajj terminals;

• Complete the Ho Airport;

• Develop the Wa Airstrip into a modern aerodrome open to commercial flights;

• Construct new airstrips in Cape Coast, Koforidua and Bolgatanga;

• Upgrade the Sunyani Airport

• Continue implementation of the policy to construct a minimum of an airstrip in every region;

• Complete the process of partnering a private sector operator to re-establish a new national carrier;

• Separate Air Navigation Services from regulation by Ghana Civil Aviation Authority;

• Construct an Air Navigation Centre to further enhance safety of aircraft operations;

• Continue preparatory work on a new airport city in the Dangbe West District of the Greater Accra Region.

Railway

NDCs next term in office will see a massive expansion of the railway sector and usher us into an era of new glory days for the railways.

The railway sub-sector is a crucial component of our transformation agenda. Consequently, we have developed a Railway Masterplan to upgrade the stock of our existing rail network and also expand to other parts of the country.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We undertook the following

• Commenced preparatory work towards the construction of the Eastern Railway line from Tema to Kumasi via the Boankra Inland Port;

• Commenced work on the construction of the Sekondi-Takoradi via Kojokrom suburban railway line to revamp rail commuter services between the twin cities;

• Completed Front End Engineering Design (FEED) on the Western Railway Line (Kojokrom- Awaso through Dunkwa to Kumasi);

• Commenced preparatory work on the Tema- Akosombo Railway Line.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Commence work on the construction of the Western Railway line (Kojokrom-Awaso through Dunkwa to Kumasi);Kojokrom Railway Lines

• Commence work on the reconstruction of the Eastern Railway line from Tema to Kumasi via the Boankra Inland Port;

• Complete work on the construction of the Sekondi-Takoradi via Kojokrom sub-urban railway line;

• Commence work on the Tema - Akosombo Railway Line;

• Complete feasibility and commence work on Northern line to link Burkina Faso;

• Build suburban lines between Accra- Amasaman-Nsawam and between Kumasi- Ejisu.

Road Transport Services

Road transport remains the main mode of transportation in Ghana. Government has partnered the private sector to invest significantly to improve the road transport sector and will continue to do so. Our Achievements Some of the major interventions have included:

• Retooling of the State Transport Company (STC);

• Introduction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT);

• Provision of additional buses for the Metro Mass Transit (MMT);

• Provision of taxis and mini buses by MASLOC for private sector transport operators;

• Enactment of the relevant legislative instrument to enable the DVLA enforce its powers and clean up driver licensing and vehicle registration.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Continue to expand bus services and terminals to more destinations through inter and intra city services;

• Partner with private transport operators to improve public road transport;

• Establish a regulatory body for the road transport sector;

• Continue to procure more buses for mass transit.

ICT AND TELECOMMUNICATION

In furtherance of our commitment to utilise ICT to promote an all-inclusive information and knowledge society, we have opened up the information superhighway and offered teaching and learning opportunities to Ghanaians.

We have created greater access to information and communication. Areas which hitherto were left out of the major transformation taking place in ICT and science are now being served. The ICT landscape is evolving very fast and the digital economy is becoming a reality. 4G technology is here with us and 5G is beckoning.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

In the last four years, we have

• Completed the 800km Eastern Corridor Fibre Optic Project to serve over 120 communities along the route from Ho to Bawku, with a link from Yendi to Tamale;

• Increased telephone subscriptions three-fold from about 11million in 2008 to over 33million by the end of 2015;

• Deployed 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology;

• Deployed the e-Transform Project under which we are implementing the e-Health, e-Education, e-Justice, e-Cabinet, e-Parliament and e-Immigration projects which seek to inject greater efficiency into public service delivery;

• Commenced the Tertiary Institution Connectivity Programme to provide infrastructure and connectivity to institutions such as the University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Development Studies (UDS) and University College of Education, Winneba (UCEW);

• Constructed over 50 Enhanced Community Information Centres (e-CICs) equipped with modern ICT facilities. Some of the beneficiary communities are Keta, Battor, Techiman-Krobo, Twifo Atti-Morkwa, Bodi, Effiduase, Pantang Presby Cluster of Schools, Drobonso, Asuogyaman, Lambussie, Nandom, Welembelle, Sagnarigu, Pusiga, Nalerigu, Kpetoe, Talensi, Ofoase and Lassia-Tuolu;

• Completed the Business Processing Outsourcing facility expected to create close to 10,000 direct and indirect jobs;

• Trained over 2,000 girls from public schools under the ‘Girls in ICT’ project to encourage females into the ICT and the telecommunication sector;

• Trained over 300 youth in specialized and professional ICT course at the Kofi Annan ICT Centre;

• Offered scholarships to ten (10) staff of the Ghana Meteorological Agency for further studies in Forecasting;

• Completed the National Data Center in Accra with a secondary site in Kumasi;

• Operationalised the Data Protection Commission to enhance confidence and trust in the use and transmission of personal data;

• Set up a Computer Emergency Response Team under the cyber security strategy to counter cyber-attacks;

• Completed the first phase of the digital broadcasting migration process;

• Formulated four policies culminating in the issuance of the Mobile Virtual Network Operating License, Interconnect Clearing House License, International Wholesale Carrier License and Unified Telecom License;

• Amended the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) to provide among others punitive measures to curb sim boxing;

• Enacted the Postal and Courier Service Regulatory Commission Regulations.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Commence the development of ‘Smart Cities’ and ICT Parks;

• Expand e-Services and under the e-Government Project, roll out the Total Revenue Integrated Processing System to 32

National Data Centre

Ghana Revenue Authority offices to further improve the tax collection system to enhance government revenue mobilization;

• Ensure Analogue Switch Off and complete the digital migration process by 21st September 2017;

• Implement the National Cyber Security Policy;

• Facilitate the passage of the Broadcasting Bill;

• Continue the implementation of the e-Transform Project;

• Continue the Tertiary Institution Connectivity Programme;

• Improve telephony connectivity especially in the rural communities;

• Continue to extend ICT services to deprived communities;

• Introduce domestic roaming in the telecom sector;

• Continue building and equipping the Enhanced Community Information Centres (e-CICs);

• Expand the fiber optic network to cover universities, schools, research and other relevant state institutions;

• Complete the Ghana-Mauritius ICT Park Project;

• Operationalise the National Data Centre and ensure that organisations commence uploading of relevant data in a timely manner;

• Integrate the diverse biometric databases;

• Work with the Bank of Ghana and other stakeholders to ensure a full cash-lite society by 2020;

• Set up free WiFi hotspots in secondary and tertiary institutions.

SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

Through increased application of science and technology in all segments of society, we are gradually moving towards a knowledge-based society.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have achieved the following:

• Established a National Accelerator facility

for research and development in science and technology;

• Established the Ghana Space Science Institute and refurbished the radio antenna at Kuntunse for space, science and technology studies;

• Completed the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences Faculty Block B and Hostel Block B facility;

• Enacted the Nuclear Regulatory Act 2015 (Act 895) and established an Independent Nuclear Regulatory Authority;

• Established the Ghana Nuclear Energy Programme Implementation Organisation and Nuclear Power Institute to oversee the nuclear power programme for electricity generation;

• Upgraded the radiotherapy facilities in Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for efficient treatment and management of cancer;

• Upgraded the Gamma Irradiation facility at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission for food preservation and sterilisation of medical products;

• Utilised research findings as follows:

o Introduced over one thousand (1,000) small- holder rice farmers to the Sawah Technology for rice production;

o Developed improved varieties of pepper and eggplant for increased productivity;

o Expanded ARIBRO day old chick development programme to ensure regular supply of quality and relatively cheaper source of day old chicks for the poultry industry;

o Developed a new strain of the Akosombo Nile Tilapia that grows 40% faster than those in the wild; o

Installed rain water harvesting system in senior high schools and residential houses;

o Piloted the construction of bio-sanitation toilets in thirty (30) senior high schools in Accra;

o Trained artisans in the use of burnt bricks and burnt pavement slabs in the construction of affordable houses;

o Developed pozzolana-lime paste and salt- resistant bricks technologies;

• Developed spatial databases for all two hundred and sixteen (216) districts.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Initiate the establishment of a national institution for Nano-Science, Material Science and Biotechnology;

• Continue to adopt the peaceful use of nuclear energy in sectors such as agriculture, health and power to enhance national development;

• Adopt an atomic energy policy and enact an enabling law to address operational issues related to nuclear power generation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy in all sectors of the economy, as well as nuclear waste management and security, and adhere to relevant international and regional protocols;

• Expand the Mathematics, Science and Technology Scholarships Scheme (MASTESS);

• Collaborate with stakeholders to provide a permanent campus for the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), Ghana;

• Work towards attaining the national objective of 60:40 admission ratio in tertiary institutions in favour of the sciences;

• Work with the private sector to commercialize research output.

ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE

The challenge for us and for human kind is to work towards reducing the adverse effects of environmental degradation and climate change for sustainable development.

Environment

The NDC Government has been working towards strengthening institutional and regulatory frameworks for sustainable environment and natural resource management and adopted strategies to withstand the likely impact of environmental degradation.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

Among our achievements have been the following:

• Developed an Ecotourism strategy for the Western Wildlife Corridor; • Launched the Ghana Forest Investment Programme to help address the underlying drivers of deforestation;

• Engaged the private sector in ‘Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation for Sustainable Development’ to enhance regeneration of natural forests and agroforestry landscapes.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Continue to work with all relevant partners in the global community to take necessary steps to reduce environmental degradation and pollution;

• We will establish an e-waste recycling plant at Agbogbloshie to provide employment and protect e-waste scrap dealers from hazardous material

• Compile a directory of all existing ex-situ (off-site) components of biological diversity in Ghana;

• Identify and protect priority species and genetic resources in need of urgent conservation efforts;

• Implement the National Biodiversity Plan;

• Intensify implementation of the regulations on the wood and forestry sub-sectors. A key component of our strategy will be the implementation of a national programme on ‘Greening the Economy’.

This will entail:

• Placing emphasis on ‘Green Jobs’ to promote environmental sustainability;

• Making the creation of a ‘Green Economy’ a major pillar of the long-term development plan;

• Implementing the ‘Greening Ghana’ policy starting with the capital city Accra where

various types of flowers, shrubs and trees will be planted along the roads, in public places, schools and parks to beautify and transform the face of the city, to create environmental balance and to enhance touristic value;

• Supporting the nurturing and planting of tree seedlings across the country;

• Integrating environmental sustainability into all local development plans.

IMPROVING SANITATION

The NDC acknowledges the benefit of a healthy environment to the citizenry and country.

The government has rolled out initiatives to deal with the impact of poor sanitation on the health of our people as well as some of our educational and tourism assets.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

We have

• Successfully executed the National Sanitation Day exercise throughout the country;

• Distributed over one hundred thousand (100,000) waste bins;

• Constructed, rehabilitated and extended the existing sewerage networks at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Achimota School and its environs, University of Ghana main campus, Staff Village and Presbyterian Boys SHS covering 8.4km of new sewers, 50km of old sewers and 3,000 manholes of the sewerage system;

• Commenced the construction of 15km of new sewers to connect Dansoman (Shiabu and Mampong Okine areas) to the Central Accra Sewerage System as well as the rehabilitation of approximately 80km of old sewers and 15,000 manholes of the sewerage system. This project is estimated to benefit 350,517 persons in the southern part of Accra;

• Identified the bio-fill toilet technology as the most appropriate and indigenous modern technology for public basic schools and completed 10-seater pilot bio-fill school toilets;

• Commenced implementation of a policy to have every home provided with toilet facilities in a bid to check open defecation;

• Carried out continuous desilting and dredging of the Odaw Channel, the Korle Lagoon and the Klottey Lagoon and massive garbage collection and clearance activities in Accra to contain flooding of the city.

We are also pursuing the Accra Sanitation Sewer and Storm Water Drainage Alleviation Project which covers Korle Lagoon revitalisation, Odaw Channel cleaning and restoration, waste management master planning and covering of high priority drains, among others. The project will ensure:

• The upgrading of sewer and drainage infrastructure including desilting, dredging, new siltation ponds and removal of refuse from priority drains and lagoons;

• Construction of public toilets;

• Enhancement of solid waste collection activities and equipment;

• Increase in solid waste recyclable sorting capacity;

• Provision of community waste management and recycling education;

• Restoration of the wastewater treatment plants. This project will not only solve the flooding and sanitation problems, but will also create prime locations and increase revenue within the capital city.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Ensure the completion of the Accra Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Drainage Alleviation project;

• Construct bio-fill toilets in public buildings;

• Fit school dormitories and hostels with bio- gas facilities for use in cooking;

• Enact a legislative instrument on the National Sanitation Day;

• Create a National Sanitation Authority;

• Strive to end open defeacation by 2021;

• Ensure proper management of source waste separation;

• Ensure the use of bio-fill toilet technology to improve sanitation facilities in public schools;

• Introduce biogas generation in public institutions;

• Complete the construction of the Mudor Fecal Treatment Plant at Lavender Hill in Accra;

• Support the construction of the Accra Compost and Recycling plant and site a second recycling plant in Kumasi;

• Establish the Plastic Waste Recycling Fund provided for under the Customs and Excise (Duties and Other Taxes) (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Act 863) into which a percentage of revenues derived from plastic imports will be paid to be used for the recycling of plastics;

• Establish plastic waste receiving centres for recycling in every district to receive, shred and compact waste for onward transportation to recycling factories.

CLIMATE CHANGE OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

In a bid to enhance capacity to adapt to climate change and mitigate its impact, the NDC Government has implemented the following: • Initiated the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness Programme;

• Set up and operationalised the National Climate Change Steering Committee;

• Undertaken preparatory works for the implementation of the Adaptation Fund Project in the three Northern Regions;

• Prepared the ‘Green Economy Assessment and Action Plan’;

• Trained key staff of all 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to mainstream ‘Green Economy’ in their District Development plans.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Intensify the characterisation and conservation of genetic resources nationwide;

• Invest in ‘climate smart agriculture’;

• Establish marine protected areas along the coastal areas;

• Accelerate the implementation of National Buffer Zone Policy for rivers and protected areas;

• Support the protection of wildlife in conservation zones;

• Protect important wet-lands from encroachment;

• Ensure effective management of biodiversity hotspots;

• Strive to meet the commitments made in the Nationally Determined Contribution to the efforts to reduce global warming contained in the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

HOUSING The NDC

Government is taking concrete steps to respond to the increasing housing demand. Alongside the private sector, we have embarked on an aggressive housing programme targeted at middle to lower income earners in urban and rural areas.

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

Some of the interventions are listed below and are at various stages of completion:

• Construction of 5,000 affordable housing units at Saglemi in the Greater Accra Region;

• Construction of 168 housing units for the security services;

• Construction of a 5,000 housing-unit Estate known as the ‘Nyame Dua Estate’ at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region;

• Resumption of work on the construction of the 4,720 affordable housing units started in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Northern and Upper West Regions in 2006.

OUR COMMITMENT (2017-2021)

We will

• Complete housing projects currently underway;

• Establish a district-wide affordable housing scheme in which 2-3 bedroom semi-detached houses will be built mostly with local material.

This will be a collaboration between BRRI, Rural Housing, DACF and Habitat;

• Establish a special rent advance scheme in which banks holding significant government accounts will be made to provide rent advance of between 1-2 years to enable workers with a regular income pay their rents;

• Ensure that MMDAs rationalise and expedite the planning and building permit processes;

• Review the existing building regulations to respond to emerging trends in the building sub-sector;

• Encourage MMDAs to get involved in the provision of rental units for low income earners;

• Continue the policy to use local and sustainable materials for building;

• Adopt a comprehensive inner-city regeneration and urban renewal policy;

• Establish a regulatory body to set and enforce standards management, quality control and capacity development in the built environment.

