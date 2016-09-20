Ultra- Modern Library Complex Inaugurated In Obuasi

Residents of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana heaved a sigh of relief when the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Honorable Edward Ennin commissioned an ultra-modern library complex on Wednesday, 14th September, 2016 from his share of the MPs Common Fund.

The mining town of Obuasi has been known for its enviable records in topping Basic Education Certificate Examinations chart nationwide. Concerns had been raised about the dilapidating nature of the only existing public library in the municipality. This occasioned Honorable Edward Ennin to start the constriction of the modern library

Speaking as the chairman of the occasion, the Adansihene, Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II praised the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East for his effort in making the library complex see the light of day. He said education is the key to development of Adanseman hence, as a formal teacher himself he believes the library will go a long way to accelerate educational development in Obuasi. The Overlord of Adansi again, tasked teachers to give their student assignment which will help them access the library on regular basis.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Honorable Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi said the presence of leaders of political parties at the programme symbolizes the deep-rooted unity among the various political groupings within Obuasi.

He further refuted the notion that Members of Parliament are only restricted to law making. He said MPs are development partners and praised Honorable Ennin for his other monumental projects such as nurse’s quarters, street lights, boreholes and roads.

Honorable Edward Ennin in his speech said his motive to build the library was nurtured in 2006 and informed by the deplorable state of the old library which had received no face lift since its establishment in 1967.

He praised the Municipal Assembly for making land available for the project and said the ultra-modern library complex consist of two big halls, reception, two café centers, two offices and washrooms. The lawmaker advised students and various users of the facility to make good use of the facility and also guard against using the facility for internet fraud locally known as ‘sakawa’ the law maker also pledged to still contribute to the development of Obuasi even after exiting office at the end of the year.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Honorable John Alexander Ackon also patted Hon Ennin at the back for the library which will serve the people of Obuasi and its environs. He again appealed to the various political parties to sustain the existing unity and peace among them in Obuasi ahead of the general elections.

Hon. Edward Ennin has served as the Member of Parliament for Obuasi since 2005 before the constituency was divided into Obuasi west and Obuasi constituencies.

The Brazilian Ambassador, Ms. Irene Vida Gala members of parliament, various heads of Department, political party representatives and the media were all present.