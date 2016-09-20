The General Secretary of Ghana Medical Association Dr. Frank Serebuor has stated that government did not construct University of Ghana Teaching Hospital.

He refuted assertions that it is a government funded project and wondered why government will claim ownership of the facility to score cheap political points ahead of elections.

President John Dramani during the highlights of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto among other health facilities said it built the teaching hospital.

But speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Dr. Serebuor said government is throwing dust in the eyes of the public and that the project is solely private.

He said government only served as a loan guarantor, saying the loan is being paid by the university and not government.

He disclosed that the teaching aspect of the facility had to even be negotiated among the parties involved.

'The University of Ghana Teaching hospital, that hospital is a private hospital, the university built it by seeking funding from Israel. I am telling you, I know that even for people to agree that Doctors in training (post graduates) to get access to the facility was a problem, you won't believe the kind of negotiations that went on just to open up the place for training.

“I wasn't surprised that the president during NDC manifesto highlights claimed ownership of the University of Ghana Teaching hospital, because sometimes politicians look at the infrastructural developments put up in the regime and claim ownership, as far as I know, government did not build that facility, it only guaranteed the loan for the establishment,” he said.

Dr. Serebuor said the facility cannot be accessed just like a public one, saying poaching of Doctors was problematic.

He remarked that government has fairly improved the health system, saying there is still more work to be done.

