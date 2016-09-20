DKM customers meet Official Liquidator at Sunyani

Hundreds of customers of DKM Microfinance have converged on the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong Ahafo region for the first creditors meeting with the Official Liquidator for the liquidation process.

Today [Tuesday]'s meeting is the first of three to be conducted across the country by the close of the week.

About 70,000 customers have so far been validated by the Registrar General's Department (Official Liquidator) and are expected to receive their locked up cash from next month.

DKM customers at the Sunyani Coronation Park

The Acting Registrar General, Jemima Oware explained to Citi Business News the meetings will outline to the creditors the modalities for the repayment of their investments.

“We will be informing them on schedules in relation to when and how much and how many people will be paid so we urge all the creditors to be present,” she said.

security at the park

Earlier, some of the concerned customers raised their dissatisfaction at what they said was the lack of official correspondence from the Official Liquidator.

But Jemima Oware responded as, “We have published the information in the national news papers… there are about 63,000 to 70,000 creditors; as such we cannot be able to call them up individually. So once we are aware that the media has been able to get wind of the information, we consider it circulated. And we equally expect them to inform other creditors.”

DKM's operations were suspended by the Bank of Ghana in 2015 after the central bank cited the company for failing to comply with laid down rules on operations in the financial industry.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana