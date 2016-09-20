Father of disgraced former deputy communications minister Victoria Hamah has joined the race for the presidency after picking his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission.

Mr. John Alex Hamah, a veteran unionist, says he is joining the race in reaction to the numerous calls on him by his friends, business associates and family. The public relations practitioner who founded the Ghana Democratic Party in 1969 said it has always been his dream to lead Ghana.

“The time has come for a leader who is courageous, patriotic and incorruptible. Ghanaians should vote for me because I understand the problems of Labour and Industry. I have negotiated with top employers since independence and so I know the problems of both employers and workers. People don't understand the problems of workers.

“People are talking about providing jobs but they don't understand workers problems. With my experience I will be the right person to be President of Ghana,” Mr. Hamah told Kasapa FM after picking his nomination form.

His daughter, who was among the young ministers appointed by President John Mahama upon assumption of office, became a major news item after she claimed in a secret tape recording that she wanted to make one million dollars before leaving government. The expose' led to her dismissal from government.

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, to elect a president and parliamentarians.

The Electoral Commission has pegged the presidential filling fee at GHC50,000 and that of the parliamentarians at GHC10,000.

-Starrfmonline