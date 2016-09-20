Agomanya Tops HIV Prevalence

A graph showing HIV prevalence for the various sites



Agormanya, a town in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region, has the highest HIV prevalence among antenatal clients (ANC) and male and female seeking treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.

The 2015 HIV Sentinel Survey (HSS) conducted in 40 antenatal clinics and two STI clinics nationwide with over 18,000 samples recorded highest figure, 6.2 percent prevalence for HIV in Agormanya.

The survey report also pushed the national prevalence to 1.8 percent.

Obuasi followed with 4.0 percent, then Sunyani and Korle-Bu recording 3.8 percent.

Maamobi also recorded 3.6 percent, Dangbe East with 3.4 percent, Adabraka with 3.0 percent, Kumasi, Takoradi and Ho with 2.8 percent prevalence.

Amansie West, Cape Coast, Koforidua, all recorded 2.6 percent, Bawku with 2.4 per cent, Fanteakwa with 2.3 percent, Wa and Assin Fosu with 2.2 percent, Tema with 2.0 percent, Asunafo with 1.9 percent prevalence.

Navorong, Adibo, Tarkwa recorded 1.8 percent, Sefwi Asafo with 1.7 percent, Eikwe and North Tongu recorded 1.6 percent prevalence.

Bolgatanga, Nalerigu and Mampong also recorded 1.4 percent, Krachi 1.1 percent, Hohoe 1.0 percent, Jirapa, Tamale, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa and Afram Plains, all recording 0.8 percent prevalence.

Nadowli, Salaga and Wenchi 0.6 percent, Akim Oda 0.3 percent and Kintanpo and Builsa recorded 0.0 percent prevalence.

Looking at the prevalence in both rural and urban sites, the report indicated that the overall prevalence in urban sites was higher in rural sites although equal numbers of rural and urban sites (nine each) experienced an increase in prevalence.

Also, 41percent of rural sites and 57 percent of urban sites surveyed recorded decreases respectively.

The HIV prevalence in the young population (15-24) went down by 40 percent, the report indicates, stating that it was a good one, considering the fact that the HIV prevalence of this group increased by 50 percent in 2014.

The HSS report also stated that the prevalence of the disease in the 30-35 year group has increased consistently since 2013, with the HIV type I still being the dominant sub-type.

STI clients HIV prevalence decreased from 4.2 percent to 3.2 percent, representing almost 60 percent since 2011 (7.9 TO 3.2).

However, the prevalence among the female clients was almost five times that of males in this year's survey (4.4 percent versus 0.9 percent).

The report stated that the decline in Eastern Region prevalence must not be eroded by the increasing trends in Greater Accra and Northern Regions.

It, thus, recommended that care givers must adhere to treatment protocols to preserve the limited therapeutic options.

“More effort and resources must be channelled into priority areas and initiatives that are yielding results.

Increased efforts at prevention of new infections amongst women are essential to ensure the elimination of mother-to-child transmission rates in Ghana,” the HSS pointed out.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri