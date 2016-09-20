Police Warn Angry Officers

The police administration has asked personnel who feel cheated by the on going process to recruit degree holders to resign and reapply if they so wish.

There are reports that some police personnel who acquired degrees after joining the service are unhappy with the ongoing recruitment of degree holders. Some personnel of the police service have raised concerns following the announcement of the second recruitment process this year.

Head of Police Public Relations, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, insists, the claims were unjustified saying “these concerns raised by some personnel of the service are not backed by the rules and regulations of the service. “Therefore they cannot be justified in exciting public sympathy and whipping public sympathy against the police service. Every organisation is backed by rules and regulations that govern their activities and you must operate by the rules and regulations.”

Making reference to the police service regulation, 2012, ci 76, he insisted those who claim to have been shortchanged should resign and re-apply. “Most of these officers who are expressing these sentiments are those who acquired their academic qualifications by default. When an officer in the service goes out of his own way or takes a study leave or acquires academic laurels, he is not entitled to promotion just by virtue of having acquired that academic qualification,” he added.

Superintendent Arthur maintained, the police service has four main types of recruitment, from general recruit, skilled persons, degree holders through professional requirement adding that these are done in order to bridge gaps and not for promotions.