Lucky Mensah Tours Ghana For Change

Lucky Mensah has taken another step in his endorsement of Nana Akufo-Addo for the forthcoming presidential election with the simultaneous launch of his campaign song and tour of the country with the positive message of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The launch, which will take place at Georgia Hotel in Kumasi, is set to attract thousands of the party's supporters on 2nd October 2016 in the Garden City and beyond.

According to one of his managers, David Kankan Boadu, the launch would be followed by a float at Abyss Park, Ashanti New Town in Kumasi.

In view of the programme, he has extended a hand to the NPP to join him in the formal launch of both the song and the countrywide tour.

Last Friday, Lucky Mensah and his managers called on Freddie Blay, the Acting National Chairman of the NPP in Accra to present a formal invitation to the party for the event.

He visited Nana Akufo Addo a few weeks ago at his Nima residence to endorse him, a development which made headlines in the media.

The musician is skilled in political music composition and arrangement, a genre which is making interesting waves, especially as the December elections draw closer.