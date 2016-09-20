BECE graduates to be placed in 23 new Community Day schools

Deputy Education minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says 23 of government's munch-touted new Community Day schools will admit their first batches of students who have passed their Basic Education Certificate Examination this academic year.

He said the Education ministry has submitted the list of schools that are ready to accommodate students to the Computerised School Placement System (CSPS) for selection in September 2016.

Government’s pledge to build 200 new Community Day Senior High Schools is at the heart of its ambitious education infrastructure expansion programme.

The pledge was made by president Mahama during his 2012 campaign.

Ten schools have been commissioned out of the 123 which the government has consistently said are at various stages of construction.

While the opposition has not hesitated in pointing out that 10 school buildings in nearly four years is an abysmal return on a key promise, government has been patting itself on the back.

“In my next term of office, by the grace of God, we will complete all the 200 new senior high schools that I promised” the President vowed during the September 5 commissioning of Abodoman Community Day Senior High School in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

Discussing the expansion in facilities, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that in addition to 10 Day Community schools commissioned by the president, 13 more should be ready by the time a new intake of SHS students gets underway.

BECE graduates are expected to start their first day in Senior High School later in September.

The World Bank has made available $156million to help government build 23 of the 200 schools. The Government of Ghana is funding the rest from its own resources. According to a Daily Guide report, government is struggling to raise funds to fulfill its part of the commitment.

The report claims that the completed schools are those funded by the World Bank loan for expansion in infrastructure.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|Edwin [email protected]