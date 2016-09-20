Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 20 September 2016 12:36 CET

AGI lauds 26% policy rate; though preferred a reduction

By CitiFMonline

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has welcomed the Bank of Ghana's decision to maintain the policy rate at 26 percent.

The AGI says the decision also reflects a significant stability in the economy which in its view is relevant to the success of its members.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana on Monday, kept the policy rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive time since it was last increased in November 2015.

Governor, Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku explained that the decision was influenced by the stability in the depreciation of the cedi inflation over the period.

Although the Chief Executive Officer of the AGI, Seth Twum Akwaboah tells Citi Business News he would rather have preferred a drop in the policy rate, the association is still satisfied with the BoG's decision.

“Maintaining the policy rate at 26 percent means that cost of credit will not come down but now considering the stability achieved since the beginning of the year, businesses were expecting a bit of reduction to give us some comfort because by reducing it, it is very likely that our cost of credit will also come down.”

This decision also means that stability has been consolidated for quite a while, we also have a positive outlook that in the coming months, we will see further reduction.”

However an economist, Dr. Eric Osei Asibbey described the central bank's decision to maintain the policy rate at 26 percent.

He explained to Citi Business News the move will constrain economic growth.

“Businesses are reeling under difficult conditions. If you look at the fact that the business environment is not too conducive, utility bills have gone up, taxes are being raised, and if you also have to borrow at that rate, then of course we are not creating that kind of conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” he lamented.


By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Business & Finance

many wish they can turn the hands of time but do not find time to figure out they can do it.
By: fattal okpoti konney
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img