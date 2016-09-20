CPP petitioned to discipline Greenstreet

A member of the Convention People's Party (CPP) has petitioned the party’s disciplinary committee over comments made by the party’s flagbearer, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet suggesting that President Mahama did nothing wrong in accepting a ford expedition vehicle gifted him by a Burkinabe contractor.

According to the petition sighted by Citifmonline.com, Greenstreet's position on the matter calls for an application of Article 111(b) of the party's constitution which states that any member who brings the name of the party into disrepute should be sanctioned.

The petitioner, Zir Zirmio Dy-Adaba told Citifmonline.com said his action was to protect the image of the party.

He said, “Mr. Greenstreet, who is the elected flagbearer of the party vehemently supported the president's acceptance of the gift. This singular act convinced many Ghanaians that the CPP was not ready to fight corruption. Indeed a lot of people think CPP endorses corruption”.

'President Mahama didn't take a bribe'

Ivor Greenstreet, at an Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Evening Encounter series in July said he will not be forced to join persons accusing President John Mahama of corruption following the exposé that he received a Ford Expedition as a gift from a Burkinabe contractor, who was subsequently given some lucrative contracts from the state.

Greenstreet further accused the party's Youth League of acting arbitrarily in petitioning the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the matter.

'Greenstreet breached procedure'

The petition also cited an instance where Mr. Greenstreet threatened that the CPP would not contest in the upcoming elections if the Electoral Commission does not review downwards the GH¢ 50,000 filing fee for presidential candidates.

According to the petition indicated the flagbearer's sole declaration without consultation with the Central Committee was a breach of procedure and therefore needed to evoke some disciplinary measures.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/Citifmonline.com/Ghana