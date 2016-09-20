Literacy For Life Launches Campaign To Help Children Improve On Reading And Writing

The 2014 co-winner of Tigo Digital Change-makers competition, Sheila Osei Boakye, has launched a new campaign to get even more children to read and write in the Afienya and Apollonia communities in the Greater Accra region.

Themed ‘Reading the Past, Writing the Future’, Sheila is an Educationist with several years of experience in teaching and developing curricula for children in basic schools.

Her NGO Literacy for Life has over the past 5 years been committed to working with children, parents, teachers and caregivers to improve reading and writing in the Ga East district of the Greater Accra region.

At the launch, she also had a roundtable discussion with teachers to understand their peculiar challenges to ensure effective literacy among children.

She encouraged parents to make time to understand and help their children with their academic work and extra curricula activities. “One of the biggest barriers remains access and this includes both the schools and teaching and learning materials. Parents can however help by following through to check with the output of their children in and outside school hours,” she said.

Literacy for Life works with rural communities in the Greater Accra region to help improve on literacy among children in basic schools.