EC Office Closed Down Over Violence

Owing to more clashes between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and those of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the ongoing voter transfer registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC), the electoral body has decided to close down its office at Kukuom and suspended the exercise.

It would recalled that after some alleged NDC boys disrupted the process, beat up some NPP executives last Thursday, some thugs in the night of that Thursday reportedly attacked the district office of the EC offices and destroyed some items.

They also allegedly beat up two security men guarding the offices. Due to that incident, the EC has suspended the voter transfer exercise in the district without even informing the parties.

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the EC, George Gyabaa, confirmed the suspension of the exercise in the district to the media.

Following that, the violence is escalating and the police in the area seem helpless.

According to information gathered by DAILY GUIDE, between 5:30 pm and 6pm yesterday, some alleged NDC thugs again attacked supporter of the NPP, Amos Asare alias Anointing, chopping off his left little finger.

Reports said that the regional minister, Eric Opoku, who hails from Sankore, was in town and had a meeting with some members of his party and immediately after that the attack on the innocent man took place.

However, the source could not confirm whether the meeting with the boys triggered the violence. The victim is currently on admission at Star of Hope Hospital at Sankore.

The source said the victim was once a member of the NDC but later defected to the NPP. This paper learnt that at the time of the attack, he was sleeping but the thugs entered his room, brought him out, chopped off his finger and inflicted several cutlass wounds on his body.

Rumors had it that soon after the attack, the group from Sankore planned to attack Kukuom, the district capital.

This made men of Kukuom and the police keep vigil until daybreak.

Several calls by this paper to the Brong-Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council to have the regional minister's spokesman respond to the allegations went unanswered.

Acting regional police spokesman, Sergeant Sampson Gbande, could not confirm the latest casualty but recounted how a group of 'macho' men from Sankore, led by some NPP youth from Kukuom, went and destroyed items at the Asunafo District NDC's office, as well as the EC office.

The acting PRO said two security men, Abraham Donkor, 43, and Kweku Faruk were subjected to severe beatings.

Nobody has arrests have been but the police are investigating the matter.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Kukuom, Sankore

[email protected]