A Leader Refuses Treacherous Friendships

By Dag Heward-Mills



Never forget that you reap what you sow. If you are a traitor, traitors and rebels will surround you. If you are a loyal person, loyal people will surround you. If you are honest, dishonest people will not flow with you. If you are holy, unholy people will not be at ease to become your friends. As they say, “Birds of a feather flock together.”

Some people accept well-known rebels and treacherous people around them. Some people even delight in having assistants of former enemies as their assistants.

Welcoming treacherous people never ends up well. King David knew this well and refused to accept such people into his camp.

Why You Must Refuse Treacherous Friends

King David wisely refused to accept the killers of Saul as his friends.

It came even to pass on the third day, that, behold, a man came out of the camp from Saul with his clothes rent, and earth upon his head: and so it was, when he came to David, that he fell to the earth, and did obeisance.

And David said unto him, From whence comest thou? And he said unto him, Out of the camp of Israel am I escaped.

And David said unto him, How went the matter? I pray thee, tell me. And he answered, That the people are fled from the battle, and many of the people also are fallen and dead; and Saul and Jonathan his son are dead also.

And David said unto the young man that told him, How knowest thou that Saul and Jonathan his son be dead?

And the young man that told him said, As I happened by chance upon mount Gilboa, behold, Saul leaned upon his spear; and, lo, the chariots and horsemen followed hard after him.

And when he looked behind him, he saw me, and called unto me. And I

answered, Here am I.

And he said unto me, Who art thou? And I answered him, I am an Amalekite.

He said unto me again, Stand, I pray thee, upon me, and slay me: for anguish is come upon me, because my life is yet whole in me.

So I stood upon him, and slew him, because I was sure that he could not live after that he was fallen: and I took the crown that was upon his head, and the bracelet that was on his arm, and have brought them hither unto my lord.

Then David took hold on his clothes, and rent them; and likewise all the men that were with him: . . .

And David said unto the young man that told him, Whence art thou? And he answered, I am the son of a stranger, an Amalekite.

AND DAVID SAID UNTO HIM, HOW WAST THOU NOT AFRAID TO STRETCH FORTH THINE HAND TO DESTROY THE LORD'S

ANOINTED?

AND DAVID CALLED ONE OF THE YOUNG MEN, AND SAID, GO

NEAR, AND FALL UPON HIM. AND HE SMOTE HIM THAT HE DIED.

And David said unto him, Thy blood be upon thy head; for thy mouth hath testified against thee, saying, I have slain the LORD'S anointed.

2 Samuel 1:2-16

King David wisely cursed his assistant Joab after he murdered Abner.

And when Abner was returned to Hebron, Joab took him aside in the gate to speak with him quietly, and smote him there under the fifth rib, that he died, for the blood of Asahel his brother.

And afterward when David heard it, he said, I and my kingdom are guiltless before the LORD for ever from the blood of Abner the son of Ner:

LET IT REST ON THE HEAD OF JOAB, AND ON ALL HIS FATHER'S HOUSE; AND LET THERE NOT FAIL FROM THE HOUSE OF JOAB ONE THAT HATH AN ISSUE, OR THAT IS A LEPER, OR THAT LEANETH ON A STAFF, OR THAT FALLETH ON THE SWORD, OR THAT LACKETH BREAD.

2 Samuel 3:27-29

Absalom unwisely accepted Hushai the Archite as a friend.

And it came to pass, when Hushai the Archite, David's friend, was come unto Absalom, that Hushai said unto Absalom, God save the king, God save the king.

And Absalom said to Hushai, IS THIS THY KINDNESS TO THY FRIEND?

WHY WENTEST THOU NOT WITH THY FRIEND?

And Hushai said unto Absalom, Nay; but whom the LORD, and this people, and all the men of Israel, choose, his will I be, and with him will I abide…

2 Samuel 16:16-18

What is the secret to having genuine friends? Be a genuine friend yourself!

A man that hath friends must show himself friendly: and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.

Proverbs 18:24

One of the first things a leader does is to make friends. It is these same friends who will help him. The people who support you will become your followers. Are you a person who makes friends, or scatters people? Your friendships form a basis for acts of loyalty, support and even sacrifice.

