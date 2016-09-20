The life of Philip Ansah, the Techiman Municipal Fire Service Commander, is in serious danger following a bite on his penis by his subordinate, a community fire employee attached to the Station when he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The fire chief was said to have visited the lady who was posted to the station under the Youth Enterprise Agency (YEA) to assist in fire fighting a little after midnight on Saturday and allegedly tried to have sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The girl reportedly feigned interest after all pleas had failed and purportedly bit the penis.

Mr Ansah was later rushed to the hospital by his officers who came to the scene after an alarm had been raised.

He was treated and discharged, but was yet to give his statement to the police as at press time, DAILY GUIDE has learnt

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the community fire lady, who preferred to be called Ataa, said at about 12.20 am on Saturday, she heard a knock on her door and went to open it only to see Mr Ansah, her boss, standing there with a large plastic bag.

She said when she asked why he was there at that time of the night, Mr. Ansah told her that he wanted to bring her some dirty clothes to wash for him.

According to Ataa, when she collected the bag and turned to enter her room, the fire chief followed her and sat on one of the chairs in the room.

Ataa said when she asked him to leave the room because she was going to bed, her boss refused to do so.

Instead, the lady claimed the officer began fondling her breasts and pulling her cloth.

She said she complained bitterly but the officer told her that as the municipal fire officer, he could get whatever he wants and so she should give in.

The distraught lady said because the officer was very aggressive and threatened her life, she pretended to give in, adding that her boss then undressed and sat on the bed and asked her to suck his manhood.

Ataa said she complied and in the course of the sucking, she mustered courage and bit the penis so hard that the officer collapsed as blood was oozing.

According to Ataa, she then called the Techiman Fire Service Station and reported that fire was gutting a house at Sansanma, a suburb of Techiman, where she lives.

She added that in less than 10 minutes, the fire tender arrived and she took them to the room where the officer was lying in a pool of blood.

She said she narrated the story to the officers who came with the fire tender and they quickly carried their boss to the Mount Olive Hospital for treatment.

The following morning, Ataa said she reported the case at the Techiman Central Police Station and the police referred the matter to DOVVSU where the case is pending.

Techiman Municipal Police Commander, Supt Muda Mahmud confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that a case of such nature had been reported to them.

“We are investigating an incident like that,” Supt Mahmud told DAILY GUIDE last night.

Investigation conducted by the paper indicated that because the man is an officer, both the Techiman Police and DOVVSU were trying to cover up for him, claiming that Ataa is a girlfriend to the Municipal Fire Commander and that was why she opened her door for him to enter.

The family members of Ataa have also threatened to petition the Inspector General of Police (IGP) if the case was twisted in any way to set the fire officer free.

When DAILY GUIDE contacted Philip Ansah, he said emphatically that he was not going to comment on the case.

From Eric Bawah, Techiman