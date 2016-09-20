Girl bites Fire Chief's manhood

The life of Phillip Ansah, the Technical Municipal Fire Service Commander is in serious danger following a bite on his manhood by his subordinate, a community fire employee attached to the Station when he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The fire chief was said to-have visited the lady who was posted to the station under the Youth Enter­prise Agency (YEA) to assist in fire fighting a little after midnight on Sat­urday and allegedly tried to have sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The girl reportedly feigned inter­est after all pleas had failed and pur­portedly bit the manhood.

Mr Ansah was later rushed to the hospital by his officers who came to the scene after an alarm had been raised, where he was treated and discharged.

In an interview, the community fire lady, who preferred to be called Ataa, said at about 12.20 am on Saturday, she heard a knock on her door and went to open it only to see Mr Ansah, her boss, standing there with a large plastic bag.

She said when she asked why he was there at that time of the night, Mr Ansah told her that he wanted to bring her some dirty clothes to wash for him.

According to Ataa, when she collected the bag and turned to enter her room, the fire chief followed her and sat on one of the chairs in the room.

He, however refused to leave when she asked him to. Instead the officer pulled away the cloth she had used to cover up and started fondling her breast, she claimed.

She said she complained bitterly but the officer told her that as the municipal fire officer, he could get whatever he wants and so she should give in.

The distraught lady said because the officer was very aggressive and threatened her life, she pretended to give in, adding that her boss then undressed and sat on the bed and asked her to suck his manhood.

Ataa said she complied and in the course of the sucking, she mus­tered courage and bit the manhood so hard that the officer collapsed.

According to Ataa, she then called the Techiman Fire Service Sta­tion and reported that fire was gut­ting a house at Sansanma, a suburb of Techiman, where she lives.

She added that in less than 10 minutes, the fire tender arrived and she took them to the room where the officer was lying in a pool of blood.

She said she narrated the story to the officers who came with the fire tender and they quickly carried their boss to the Mount Olive Hospital for treatment.

The following morning, Atta said she reported the case at the Techiman Central Police Station and the police referred the matter to DOVVSU.

Techiman Municipal Police Com­mander, Supt Mud a Mahmud con­firmed that a case of such nature had been reported to them.

"We are investigating an incident like that," Supt Mahmud said.

Investigation conducted by the paper indicated that because the man is an officer, both the Techiman Police and DOVVSU were trying to cover up for him, claiming that Ataa is a girlfriend to the Municipal Fire Commander and that was why she opened her door for him to enter.

The family members of Ataa have also threatened to petition the Inspector General of Police (IGP) if the case was twisted in any way to set the fire officer free.

When the paper contacted Philip Ansah, he said emphatically that he was not going to comment on the case.